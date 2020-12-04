Wellsford homicide: Man charged with murder of Zane Smith

Desmond Lawrence Bourne has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Zane Smith.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Wellsford.

Desmond Bourne was found by police on Thursday, unresponsive, at a central Auckland address.

On Friday morning a police spokeswoman confirmed Bourne had been charged with murder and would appear in North Shore District Court that same day.

Bourne and 21-year-old Serene Tilsley were wanted after 37-year-old Zane Smith was found dead in his car on Wayby Station Rd in Wellsford, north Auckland with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Tilsley appeared in court on Thursday, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, and was granted bail.

Detective inspector Scott Beard said police would like to thank the community for their assistance and the public sightings that were reported of the alleged offender.

Beard said since Smith’s death, a team of detectives had been “working around the clock”.

“We are continuing to support Mr Smith’s family at this difficult time,” he said.

Smith and Bourne were believed to have known each other, Beard said, and the killing is not being treated as a random attack.

Smith has been remembered by friends as an “amazing person” who was an incredibly loyal friend.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police are appealing for sightings of a black Ford Falcon Saloon, registration CTS862.

Although Bourne and Tilsley had been charged, Beard said police are still appealing for sightings of a black Ford Falcon saloon with the registration CTS862, which has been linked to the incident and was seen in Pakuranga on Sunday morning.

Police also want to find the firearm that was used in the incident, believed to be a rifle.

Anybody who has information on the whereabouts of the two items is urged to contact the Waitematā crime squad on 09 839 0697.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.