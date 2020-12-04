Warning after disturbing behaviour, arrest outside Whangārei high school

Police were called to the incidents outside Whangārei Girls’ High School on Thursday. (File photo)

A Northland principal is warning parents and students to be alert after two separate incidents of disturbing behaviour were witnessed by school students, with one leading to an arrest.

Whangārei Girls’ High School principal Anne Cooper said the two incidents were believed to be unrelated, but both occurred on Thursday morning outside the school.

One man was sitting in a car taking photos of students, while another man was sitting in a car masturbating.

Students were upset but did everything right, and police were called for both incidents, Cooper said.

She sent out an email to all parents, plus an alert to neighbouring schools, telling them to be vigilant at the moment.

Cooper is reminding students to report any suspicious activity and keep their distance.

“My advice is ... be wary and, if possible, not to be on their own.”

Cooper said such incidents are not unusual, and the school does not feel it needs extra security or teacher patrols.

“It’s something that we focus on anyway: We always encourage the girls to report anything, and they’re always good at that.”

Police are also encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to police.

A spokesperson said a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with doing an indecent act after being caught in a vehicle outside the school.

He is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on December 9.

Police are also working to identify a man who was reported as acting suspiciously in a vehicle when a young person crossed Lupton Avenue, shortly after 8am on Thursday.

The two incidents do not appear to be linked, the spokesperson said.