Auckland police justified in kicking wanted man twice during arrest, watchdog says

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has ruled the use of force during the arrest of a wanted man in November 2019 was justified (File photo).

A police officer was justified in kicking a wanted man twice during an arrest, the police watchdog has ruled.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found the use of force to arrest the man was proportionate to the risk he posed.

The man was wanted by police for an aggravated robbery with a firearm on November 12, 2019.

He was well-known to police due to offending in the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā West areas, a decision released on Tuesday by the IPCA said.

During the afternoon of November 25, police received information the man was at a commercial building in Glendene, West Auckland.

He was thought to be armed, the decision said.

However, upon arrival, he fled from a vehicle into a two-storey building.

The armed offenders squad and an armed response team were called in to help, appealing for him to leave the building.

But the man was on the phone to 111, claiming he had an AR15 rifle and a handgun, along with bullet-proof vest and a hostage, the decision said.

He said he was not going to let go of the hostage until his demands for a car were met.

The wanted man then climbed out of a window and onto the roof of the building, drinking from a bottle which police believed contained the drug gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), the decision said.

He eventually climbed down from the roof and when three armed offenders squad officers approached him, he got on the ground and put his hands above his head.

This was when one of the officers kicked the man twice. The first strike hit the man in the shoulder and the second hit his head.

The decision said this was to dislodge an object in the man's hand.

In January 2020, the man complained to the IPCA he had been assaulted by police and not provided proper medical care.

