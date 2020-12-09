Henderson homicide case: Man denies murdering his father

Forensics arrive at the scene on Waitaki St, Henderson, where a man died on Thursday, November 19, of serious injuries following a "disturbance".

A man charged charged with murdering his father has denied the charge and can now be named.

Derek Lance McFarland, 62, died after a “disturbance” at a house in Waitaki St, Henderson, West Auckland, on the night of November 19.

Dion McFarland, 39 was charged with his murder and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he his lawyer David Reece entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald ordered two health reports and Dion was remanded in custody to appear in March.

A trial date was set down for November next year.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, from Waitematā police, said officers found McFarland seriously injured, and he later died at the scene.