Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Ex says he fears for safety as cops hunt killer

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, who was killed in her home between Friday afternoon, November 28, and the following day, was farewelled in a small, private funeral service in Auckland

The ex-husband of an Auckland businesswoman says he had no involvement in her death and fears for his personal safety as police hunt her killer or killers.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, 55, who was heavily indebted to various creditors, was stabbed to death in her home in Sunnyhills, then hidden in the boot of her Land Rover, sometime between 4.30pm Friday, November 27, and the following Saturday morning.

More than a week on, police are yet to make an arrest or lay charges but say their investigation is making good progress.

Officers found her vehicle on Roadley Ave, a dead-end street just around the corner from her home in Suzetta Pl in the hills of suburban east Auckland just after 11am.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: 'Clever, beautiful' businesswoman farewelled

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: legal stoush with creditors over 'major misappropriations'

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: inside the tangled life and brutal death of an Auckland businesswoman

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Body lay in boot for hours after police found car

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Neighbour describes Rolls-Royce meetings and emotional phone call over $10m debt

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Mystery overseas backers funded floundering businesses

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: 'Honourable' businesswoman was in financial difficulty



But it was not until early Saturday evening that they thoroughly searched the vehicle and found her body in the boot, hidden under various items from her home, after they had issued a release to media about 5.15pm asking for the public’s help to find the missing woman.

Frank Fu was married to Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong for more than 30 years before their divorce in 2017.

He arrived at Suzetta Pl as night fell on the Saturday evening in his ute, as police made initial inquiries at the crime scene.

Before police had publicly announced a homicide inquiry he told a Stuff reporter at the scene he feared his ex-wife had been murdered.

Shortly after, he was approached by a detective then asked to follow a police car 20 minutes south to Counties Manukau police station.

The 59-year-old said he was questioned for about five hours that evening.

STUFF Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of Elizabeth Zhong.

Fu, a specialist in herbal medicine, told Stuff that on the Friday evening after Elizabeth was found he was working on a manuscript at his home until 2am, when he joined his new wife in bed. His wife had corroborated his alibi, he said.

On November 30, the Monday after Elizabeth’s death, he experienced a dream where Elizabeth visited him and told him who the killer was, he said.

Speaking to Stuff on Tuesday, as police continue their lengthy forensic inquiries at the Suzetta Pl home and investigators pore through mountains of evidence, Fu said he had again met with police that day, who wanted more documents relating to Zhong.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured in 2016 at her Carrick Winery vineyard in Bannockburn, central Otago.

He fears for his personal safety and said police are protecting him. They had advised him not to release any photos of himself publicly, he said.

Police would not comment on whether Fu or other family members are under protection.

Investigators won't be drawn publicly on possible suspects or motives.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, of the Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch, is asking anyone with information on what happened to Zhong to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small.”

Zhong was farewelled at a small, private service on Sunday morning, attended by her family, police, and some of her close friends and associates.

Fu served as a pallbearer.

Fu and Zhong separated in 2017, after more than three decades together, but they remained in contact.

He would remember Zhong as a highly intelligent and capable woman, he told Stuff.

“She was charming, she was beautiful. A clever lady.”

Fu also remembered her as open-minded. She would always give those close to her a “very huge hug” whenever she saw them, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

Her various business enterprises, ranging from winemaking to film effects, employed dozens of New Zealanders and contributed much to the local economy, he said.

Zhong was born in Shenzhen, a metropolis in mainland China near Hong Kong, on July 9, 1965.

A bright student, she went to university aged just 16 to study English in the early 1980s.

She met Fu, who studied horticulture, at university in Dalian, a port city in north-eastern China, in the summer of 1985.

The couple married the following year when Zhong was 21 and Fu was 25.

After leaving university, Zhong worked as a stock trader and Fu at an orchard in Dalian. The couple had one daughter.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Forensic specialists at the home of Elizabeth Zhong in Suzetta Place, Sunnyhills.

The family emigrated to New Zealand in 1997. Fu said Zhong had made enough money for them to live in Mission Bay and send their daughter to a private school.

About three years later she started a business school, which Fu said was a success initially with hundreds of students. However, it’s understood it was liquidated a few years later amid business disputes.

Companies Office records show that, as of November 2020, she was the sole director and shareholder of winemaking companies Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Carrick Wines Ltd, both of which are in receivership, as is another of her businesses, Sunbow Ltd.

The Epsom premises of Digipost Entertainment, a visual effects and post-production company she bought in 2017 with help from a mystery foreign backer, were recently sold in a mortgagee sale.

At the time of her death, she and her creditors and business associates were embroiled in a complex High Court battle, which saw allegations of the misappropriation of more than $4m involving one of her heavily indebted enterprises.