Man jailed for more than 15 years on 72 child sexual exploitation charges

Brent Ruddell at sentencing in the High Court in Whangārei on Wednesday.

A Northland man who pleaded guilty to more than 70 charges of child sexual exploitation has been jailed for 15 years and five months.

Brent James Ruddell, 34, from Kerikeri, earlier admitted sexual violation of children as young as 3 and filming his acts among the mass of charges.

The offences occurred in Tauranga from 2016 and Kerikeri from 2017 to 2019 against five victims who were family friends.

In the High Court in Whangārei on Wednesday, Justice Mark Woolford sentenced Ruddell to 15 years and five months in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of eight years.

Simon Maude/Stuff Brent Ruddell was sentenced at the High Court in Whangārei on Wednesday. (File photo)

In court, the mothers and grandmothers of the unnamed victims spoke of how they trusted Ruddell as a father and family friend, and he exploited their vulnerabilities to gain access to their young children – including asking for a playdate with his own child.

One mother said she had fallen in love with Ruddell and felt ongoing guilt for introducing him to her daughter.

After the abuse, the daughter developed separation anxiety and found every day at school a struggle, the woman said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Brent Ruddell hid his face as he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei for sentencing on Wednesday.

“What you have done is one of the worst crimes,” she told Ruddell. “I think it's absolutely disgusting that after you abused my daughter you continued to have a relationship and have sex with me.”

The woman said that as long as Ruddell was alive, he would continue to exploit children.

“Brent, you’re nothing; you’re less than nothing,” she said.

Judge chokes up at victims’ courage

Denise Piper/Stuff Brent Ruddell admitted 72 charges of child sexual exploitation dating back to 2016.

Justice Woolford had to hold back tears when he thanked the packed courthouse at the end of the long sentencing.

“I want to thank everyone who attended today for their courage and the dignity that they have [shown] in this traumatic time.”

Earlier, the judge found that Ruddell’s sexual violation offences were in the same category as rape, and that he showed planning and pre-meditation of his offending against vulnerable victims, aged 3 to 6.

“Their lives have been shattered,” Woolford told Ruddell. “It will take many years for the victims to recover from your shocking sexual abuse.”

The judge said he calculated the sentence by starting with 18 years in prison for the sexual violation, increasing it to 22 years for recording the abuse and possessing objectionable publications.

He refused to give Ruddell a discount for his lack of previous convictions – due to the offending being prolonged over three years – nor would he give a reduction for remorse beyond pleading guilty.

However, the judge did give a 30 per cent discount, mostly for Ruddell’s early guilty plea as well as some recognition of his upbringing, which included sexual, physical and psychological abuse.

Justice Woolford said he did not think preventive detention was necessary to protect the community from Ruddell’s reoffending, but ordered a minimum jail time of eight years.

Charges include Customs offences for images

Ruddell’s offences include a Customs charge of exporting prohibited goods, for exporting two images which depicted the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.

His other offences include 12 charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two charges of unlawful sexual connection with a female under 12, 41 charges of knowingly making an objectionable publication of child exploitation by filming his abuse, and 11 charges of possessing an objectionable publication with knowledge.

He also has a representative charge of unlawful possession of objectionable material and a representative charge of distributing objectionable material, with the charges representing more than 1000 offensive photos against toddlers and young children.

Ruddell’s offences also include one charge each of abduction for sex, possession of cannabis and possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

He was charged after Customs started investigating the exportation – or uploading – of child sexual exploitation images onto a social media platform.

A search warrant in November 2019 uncovered Ruddell’s own videos and photos of his sexual violation against the children.

‘This should serve as a warning’ – Customs, police say

The sentencing was welcomed by Customs and police, who worked together with Internal Affairs to identify the victims in Ruddell’s publications.

Child sexual exploitation materials are crime scenes of abuse, said Simon Peterson, chief Customs officer – child exploitation operations team.

“Sadly, we’re seeing that there is an increasing amount of crossover between those who deal in child sexual abuse material, and those who physically offend against children,” he said

“Today’s sentencing is further evidence of the strength of a joint-agency approach to stopping child sexual exploitation, and increasing the safety of victims and our communities.”

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston from Northland Police says Ruddell upended the lives of several families through his shocking offending, which had left lasting impacts on his victims and their families.

“The nature of offending by this predator was horrific and our absolute priority was identifying the children involved as quickly as possible.”

Johnston said the case should serve as a warning to child sex offenders, that New Zealand was connected to a “highly effective” international network detecting offenders trading objectionable material online.