Two arrested after drugs and guns found at Auckland properties

Guns, meth, GBL and cannabis were found during search warrants of Auckland properties.

Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs seized by police following search warrants in Auckland on Tuesday.

Police officers carried out the warrants at properties in Greenlane and Herne Bay following an investigation into alleged methamphetamine manufacturing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Holmes, from the National Organised Crime Group, said that at one of the addresses four guns were found – a shotgun, a cut-down rifle and two pistols.

Ammunition was also found as well as quantities of methamphetamine, GBL, cannabis and materials allegedly used to manufacture drugs.

More drugs were found at the second address including a quantity of meth.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court on January 18 facing a number of firearms and drug-related charges.

A 45-year-old man will appear in the same court on February 24 to face a charge of possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Holmes said inquiries were ongoing and police could not rule out whether further charges would be laid.

”This is yet another successful result targeting those allegedly involved in the manufacture of meth, which we know causes so much harm in our community,” Holmes said.

“Once again, this demonstrates the link between drug offenders and the unlawful possession of firearms.”