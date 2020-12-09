Cockle Bay fire: Men in court charged with murder of Wiremu Arapo
Two men have appeared in court over the death of a man in a house fire in east Auckland.
One pleaded not guilty, the other entered no plea.
Both men, who were granted interim name suppression, appeared at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.
They were jointly charged with the murder of Wiremu Arapo at a Cockle Bay home in October.
Neither man was granted bail and both were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Auckland's High Court on January 27, 2021.
The judge noted a concern that there could be interference with witnesses who are still to be interviewed.
The two men, both 32, stood in the docks while family members looked on.
On October 20, emergency services found a Minerva Terrace house ablaze. Arapo's body was found by the front door.
In November, a homicide investigation was launched.
On Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.
“I hope the news of arrests brings some reassurance to the Cockle Bay community,” he said.
However, he did appeal to the public to keep sending through information if they had any.
