Cockle Bay fire: Men in court charged with murder of Wiremu Arapo

About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on October 20 (Video first published October 21, 2020).

Two men have appeared in court over the death of a man in a house fire in east Auckland.

One pleaded not guilty, the other entered no plea.

Both men, who were granted interim name suppression, appeared at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

George Block/Stuff Wiremu Arapo died in a Cockle Bay, east Auckland home in October.

They were jointly charged with the murder of Wiremu Arapo at a Cockle Bay home in October.

Neither man was granted bail and both were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Auckland's High Court on January 27, 2021.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Wiremu Arapo's body was discovered by the front door of the house.

The judge noted a concern that there could be interference with witnesses who are still to be interviewed.

The two men, both 32, stood in the docks while family members looked on.

On October 20, emergency services found a Minerva Terrace house ablaze. Arapo's body was found by the front door.

In November, a homicide investigation was launched.

On Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.

“I hope the news of arrests brings some reassurance to the Cockle Bay community,” he said.

However, he did appeal to the public to keep sending through information if they had any.