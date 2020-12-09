Otago University postpones graduation ceremonies following 'security threat'

The University of Otago’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday has been cancelled following a security threat.

The university issued a release on Wednesday advising the ceremonies, which were expected to go ahead at 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday, would not go ahead.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said in the release the university received a threat earlier this week, centred on graduation ceremonies.

“The safety of everyone who is planning to attend the ceremonies and the wider Dunedin community is at the heart of this difficult decision,” she wrote.

Hayne said many of the ceremonies were replacements for those previously postponed because of Covid-19.

“We realise this will be incredibly distressing to everyone who was planning to take part in the ceremonies in person. We share your disappointment.”

Other graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday and next week were still scheduled to go ahead.

The university would continue to work with the police and other authorities as they investigated the threat, she said.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 105 and reference file number 201208/6592.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.