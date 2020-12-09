Dilworth School teacher accused of sex offences named

A number of former Dilworth School employees have denied sexual offending.

A former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster, who faces three indecent assault charges, can now be named.

Rex McIntosh wanted his name kept secret but the court order that suppressed his name lapsed on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old is one of seven men aged in their 60s and 70s with ties to Dilworth School facing child sex abuse charges.

McIntosh also taught at Ruawai College for 16 years and was recently a relief teacher at Pakuranga, St Kents, Ormiston Senior and Botany Downs colleges.

READ MORE:

* Ex-Dilworth School teacher loses suppression over sex abuse charges but can't be named yet

* Dilworth School: Former chaplain named as facing historical sexual abuse charges

* Dilworth School: Historical procedures for handling allegations 'inadequate'



McIntosh fought to keep name suppression on health grounds and was initially granted interim name suppression by Judge Claire Ryan, when he appeared in court in October.

However, at a subsequent hearing on November 9, he failed to supply the court with any evidence to justify continuing the order.

The Crown opposed name suppression, saying suspicion could fall on other teachers if he was not named and more complainants could come forward if he was named.

In his ruling, Judge David Ruth said a defendant could get name suppression at their first appearance if they showed there was an arguable basis but had to produce evidence at their second appearance if it was to continue.

McIntosh’s lawyer indicated he would appeal the decision to the High Court but no appeal was filed and suppression lapsed on Wednesday.

McIntosh worked as a part-time actor, appearing on Shortland Street and Mercy Peak, as well as in theatre roles.

McIntosh and four others are due at the High Court at Auckland in January where it is expected a date for their trial will be set.

Another of the accused, Alister Grant Harlow, appeared at Auckland District Court on Wednesday where Judge David Sharp set a trial date for February 2022.

Harlow, a 60-year-old accountant from Hillsborough, faces eight historical charges including unlawful sexual connection and indecently assaulting boys.

He entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer, Steve Cullen, and will stand trial by himself.

Another of the seven charged died of cancer in November but the 69-year-old can still not be named.

He had denied a charge of indecently assaulting a boy in the 1970s.

Another, Dilworth’s former assistant principal, has admitted historical sex crimes against young boys.

Ian Robert Wilson, a 69-year-old from Maraetai, admitted inducing a boy to do an indecent act and on 12 separate occasions doing an indecent assault on another boy.

Wilson will be sentenced in January.