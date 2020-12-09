Convicted sex offender acted as 'Santa' at childcare centre's Christmas parties

Geoffrey Desmond Mitchell interacted with children at Best Start Educare in Takanini in 2017 and 2018.

An Auckland childcare centre asked a convicted sex offender to act as “Santa” at Christmas parties in 2017 and 2018, without conducting a police check first.

Geoffrey Desmond Mitchell, 53, was convicted on four charges of indecency and jailed in 1997.

A family member said she was told Mitchell had interacted closely with the centre’s children as “Santa” at one of the parties, including holding children on his lap for photographs.

The woman says she called Best Start Educare in Manuroa Rd, Takanini, on Monday and a staff member confirmed Mitchell had previously acted as Santa.

“At first they wouldn’t rule him out [for this year], and said ‘well actually, we haven’t decided who is going to be Santa yet, we are still advertising on the whiteboard for dads or grandads who are interested’.”

STUFF The traditional photo with Santa will look a little different for many Kiwi kids this year as some malls introduce strict Covid-19 rules.

The woman said she pushed the centre to confirm a different person would be chosen this year.

She said she was “haunted” by the realisation fathers and grandfathers could be interacting with children without being vetted by police first.

“They don’t hire professional vetted ones. I guarantee none of the parents were told their small children were sat on the knee of a paedophile and have photos of their kids with him still hanging in their homes.”

Best Start Educare, a registered charity, is the largest childcare provider in New Zealand.

Sheri Hooley Best Start Educare’s rules suggest presents are handed from Santa’s helpers to children seated on separate chairs. (File photo)

The manager of the Manuroa Rd centre did not respond to Stuff’s questions, but Best Start deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes​ confirmed the centre had not asked police to vet Santa volunteers as they were classed as “visitors”.

Under Ministry of Education rules, all workers at early childhood education centres must undergo a full safety check including a police vet, but visitors need not, unless they are likely to have unsupervised access to children.

Hughes said the company was not aware of Mitchell’s history at the time and went to police with a query after receiving a complaint from a family member in May. She said police told Best Start the man was not listed on the child sex offender register.

Markus Spiske Ministry of Education rules say visitors to childcare centres must have safety checks conducted if they are likely to have contact with children without direct supervision. (File photo)

However, she said Best Start is taking the situation seriously.

“That grandfather won’t have anything to do with the centre [in future].”

Hughes said although the company is open to going further than the ministry's requirements, centres seeking a police check find they are waiting “six to 10 weeks for a vet result”. They are also reluctant to clog up the system, she said.

The police website shows 96.5 per cent of police checks were being completed within 20 working days.

Best Start will “reiterate” rules for visitors and guidelines about Santa visits to its 260 centres around the country.

Hughes said centres were told to provide a chair for “Santa” with a child-sized chair beside it. Gifts for the child could then be handed between them.

The Santa would normally be at the centre for about half an hour.

She admitted it was not possible to stop a parent from placing their child on Santa’s lap for a picture if they insist.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Best Start will "reiterate" its rules to its centres.

“They are always under the eye of a staff member.”

The Education Ministry can act if made aware of a breach of the rules, according to deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey. The ministry has checked with Best Start Manuroa Rd and was reassured it was complying with the rules.

“Whenever an issue is raised with us either as a complaint from a parent or concerned party, off the back of an Education Review Office review, when a service alerts us to an accident or during a visit, we will check the service continues to meet these standards.

“Where breaches of these standards are found we can amend the licence to provisional and monitor that service, or in serious cases suspend or cancel the licence.”