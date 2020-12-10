New Zealand First Foundation case: Name suppression bid heads to High Court

NZ First leader Winston Peters answers questions after his party lambasted the Serious Fraud Office for its investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation. (Video first published October 14, 2020)

One of two men charged in connection with the New Zealand First Foundation donations case has filed an appeal to the High Court in another bid to try to keep his name a secret.

The pair are alleged to have fraudulently deposited more than $740,000 into a NZ First Foundation account and were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in September.

Media entities, including Stuff, sought to reveal the pair’s identities before the October election. However, despite hearings at the District Court, High Court and seeking leave to the Court of Appeal, it was declined.

Last Friday, Judge Deidre Orchard dismissed one of the accused’s application for name suppression.

The man had until December 14 to appeal and on Thursday, Stuff confirmed the man had filed an appeal to the High Court.

Continued name suppression was opposed by both the SFO and lawyer Robert Stewart acting on behalf of the media.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The man has filed an appeal to the High Court.

At the November hearing, the man's lawyer said there had been a “media storm” after the charges had been laid, criticising the SFO and media for “actively politicising” the charges.

However, Judge Orchard said the matter is “inherently political... bound to attract considerable media attention and that attention is legitimate”.

The defendant's lawyer accused the media of being “irresponsible” in its reporting and NZ First leader Winston Peters had become the target of media and troll attacks despite not being charged.

He filed numerous affidavits in support, including one from right-wing blogger Cameron Slater, who was also present in court.

“This is all about the ability for the media and social media to use the hate methodology set out by Mr Slater to attack Mr Peters and thereby damage [my client].”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Robert Stewart acting on behalf of the media opposed continued suppression.

Lawyer Robert Stewart, acting on behalf of media entities including Stuff, again opposed the continuation of suppression, saying the extreme hardship threshold wasn't met by the defendant.

He said the media had not politicised the reporting. It was the NZ First party that had done so when it sought to suppress the charge.

“The political party created speculation,” Stewart said.

“Claims made by the defendant's lawyer and Mr Slater are all speculative… and not supported by evidence,” Stewart said.

Slater said in an affidavit that media entities were pursuing the lifting of suppression out of political spite, out of a dislike of Peters and of anyone associated with him.

THE CHARGES

Charging documents obtained by Stuff allege the pair, between September 30, 2015, and February 14, 2020, deposited a total of $746,881 into two separate accounts, including that of the New Zealand First Foundation.

The Serious Fraud Office alleges the pair adopted a “fraudulent device, trick or stratagem” and donations for the party were paid into bank accounts of a business and the foundation without declaring them to the party secretary and/or the Electoral Commission.

The undeclared funds were then used to pay party expenses and develop a fundraising database, the documents allege.

Neither of the people charged was a minister, sitting MP or candidate prior to the 2020 election. Nor were they a current member of the NZ First party or a staff member.