Drink-driver crashed car before driving on to kill 'sweetheart' father

Michael Gardyne, right, was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court for drink-driving causing death.

A man who killed a "sweetheart" husband and father in a drink-driving crash in August 2018 also had a minor crash on the same day as the fatality.

In the Whangārei District Court on Thursday, Michael Gardyne, 35, was jailed for three years, four months, for drink-driving causing the death of Geoffrey (Geoff) Pearson and possessing a cannabis pipe.

Judge Deirdre Orchard said Pearson, 58, seemed to be “a sweetheart of a man” who was good-humoured, cheerful, hard-working and a very present husband and father of two.

Supplied Geoff Pearson founded Whangārei business Foreno Tapware and loved to relax on his motorbike.

Gardyne was “extraordinarily irresponsible and selfish”, she said.

The court heard how Gardyne had bought a bottle of tequila and started drinking it, while he was waiting for his washing at a laundromat in Whangārei.

When the washing was done, he drove with his partner and baby in the car, crashing into the back of another car in a minor accident.

Orchard said the accident should have served as a reminder of the lack of wisdom for Gardyne to be behind the wheel.

Supplied Brandenberg Gate in Berlin was one of the highlights of Geoff and Shamim Pearson's travels just before Geoff's death.

His partner took over the driving to a house in Whareora, but when Gardyne was asked to leave because of his temper, he got behind the wheel once more.

He drove only 500m before he crossed the centreline, crashing into Geoff Pearson's van.

“He didn't have a chance,” Orchard said to Gardyne. “He was driving a van which didn’t have a bonnet which meant the driver was totally exposed and, as a consequence of your actions, he died.”

Pearson founded Whangārei business Foreno Tapware, and Orchard said he and wife Shamim appeared to be anticipating a happy and adventurous retirement together.

Supplied Shamim Pearson said she always felt safe when her husband Geoff was driving - and he took her on motorbike rides around the world, including to Devils Tower in Wyoming.

“That has been absolutely ripped away from them by your conduct and the devastation that they have experienced as a result is really not possible for us to comprehend,” she said to Gardyne.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed of what you did that day.”

Gardyne initially pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2018, before withdrawing his guilty plea on the same day.

The process was dragged through the courts for more than two years, before he pleaded guilty again on October 27, on the first day of his four-day trial.

In court on Thursday, Judge Orchard said he deserved only a 5 per cent discount for the “very late” guilty plea.

He was sentenced to three years, four months in jail, and disqualified from driving for four years.

Pearson ‘fun-loving soul snatched away by a drunk’

Earlier on Thursday, the court heard how Geoff Pearson was a source of strength and comfort for many members of his family.

His wife, Shamim Pearson, said her life was shattered and the couple's lifetime of dreams was over.

“My life is now empty, sad and lonely. I must continue living with just only half of me,” she said.

“He was an innocent, fun-loving soul, tragically snatched away from me by a drunk.”

Brother, Alan Pearson, said his younger brother was his main support person, as well as being the executor of their father's estate and main caregiver for their elderly mother.

Alan Pearson said he missed his brother dearly and often had flashbacks about him.

“Geoff was my only brother and I had never expected him to die so violently and unexpectedly.”

Son Shan Pearson recorded a statement from his home in the UK, where he works as a lawyer.

He said he was also struggling to come to terms with the loss of his father, whom he described as a self-made entrepreneur.

“You did not give a damn that dad was the light of our lives, our sturdy hand in the light of uncertainty,” he said.

“Dad was the most selfless person that you could meet, the antithesis of what you showed that day.”

Family needed to hear ‘I’m sorry’

At the request of Pearson's family, Orchard made the unusual move of re-calling Gardyne after the sentencing so the family could see his face, which they were unable to do from the public gallery because of the layout of the courtroom.

Gardyne agreed to face them, and apologised.

Outside of court, Shamim Pearson said that was important for closure.

“He said ‘I’m sorry’. I wanted to hear that and I wanted the family to hear that.”

While Shamim Pearson had been expecting Gardyne to be handed a sentence of at least five years, she accepted the judge had to follow precedence with the jail time she imposed.