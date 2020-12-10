Whāngārei's elusive rogue go-kart driver could 'easily cause damage'

A go-kart driver has been driving recklessly around central Whangarei, police say. (File photo)

A man who spotted Whāngārei’s elusive rogue go-kart driver has described his driving as “reckless” and his cart as nothing more than “just a steel frame with the motor exposed”.

Police are searching for the reckless driver who has been reported for dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.

Anthony Cannons, a truck driver who works in the area, was collecting rubbish on Whaka St, in the suburb of Raumunga, about three weeks ago when he spotted him.

“I heard a hissing noise much like you hear from a Formula One car,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Police investigate two Northland shootings

* Pair charged after evading police in stolen ute during Covid-19 lockdown

* Second Northland man in court for escaping from police custody



“I checked my mirrors but didn't see anything, and was about to pull out to move on to the next bag. I only saw him when he appeared in front of me going at least 80kmh in a residential area, before he turned in front of cars heading towards Raumunga Valley Rd.

“The go-kart had no panels on it – it was just a steel frame with the motor exposed. He wasn't wearing a helmet or other protective equipment, and he wasn’t on a proper go-kart track.

“His driving was reckless, and something so small and quick could easily have caused damage.”

Police confirmed multiple members of the public have reported the racing kart driving carelessly along main roads Western Hills Dr and Otaika Rd.

The driver has also been reported for speeding and for driving dangerously without wearing safety gear.

Police want to identify the driver of the go-kart and its location in a bid to prevent any harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whangārei police and quote file number 201209/9799.