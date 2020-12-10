Woman who caused fatal Longburn crash to pay $15,000 reparation

Lance Tatham died at the intersection of No 1 Line and Karere Rd, Longburn, after the ute he was driving was hit by a car driven by Hui Hui Chong.

A woman who caused a fatal crash by failing to stop at a Manawatū intersection while using Google Maps sobbed on the floor of a courthouse dock as details of what happened were read aloud.

Hui Hui Chong​ spent much of the hearing in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday crying, head placed against the dock.

Chong, 33, had earlier pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Lance Brian Tatham​ and injuring his wife Susan Tatham​.

Lance Tatham, 64, from Ōtaki, died on September 12 at the intersection of Karere Rd and No 1 Line, Longburn.

Chong, from Wellington, was travelling to visit a friend in Bunnythorpe​.

A cellphone accessing Google Maps was on Chong’s lap, with the audible mode on so directions were broadcast from the phone.

Chong, travelling along Karere Rd, did not stop at a stop sign, hitting the side of the Toyota Hilux ute Lance Tatham was driving.

The ute rolled, stopping on its roof in a paddock.

Lance Tatham suffered fatal neck injuries, dying at the scene, while Susan Tatham suffered severe bruising and other injuries.

Their dog, secured on the tray of the ute, also died.

Chong immediately tried to help and told police at the scene it was her fault.

Defence lawyer Gareth Stone​ said Chong knew her actions had a massive effect on the Tatham family.

No sentence would erase the harm she had caused, Stone said.

“She has struggled to come to terms with what happened.”

She wanted to pay reparation, which would be difficult because her contract with the Salvation Army was about to end.

She had a history of humanitarian work and had good employment prospects, Stone said.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said cases such as Chong’s were some of the hardest the courts dealt with.

“They involve a moment’s misjudgment or driving error that all of us as drivers can relate to.”

Chong may have been using the audio function on Google Maps, but was distracted and failed to see the stop sign, the judge said.

“The consequences, the loss of a life, outweigh the fault involved.”

Chong must pay $15,000 reparation, do 100 hours’ community work and was disqualified from driving for a year.