Northland kidnapping: Appeal for vehicle sightings after man forced into car boot at gunpoint

Police are trying to identify the occupants of a vehicle as part of their investigation into a kidnapping near Waipapa in Northland over Labour Day Weekend.

It is believed the kidnapping is linked to an incident where shots were fired at police on State Highway 11, near the Puketona Junction with SH10.

On October 26 a man was forced into his own car boot at gunpoint, then shot at as he ran away, “absolutely terrified”, police said.

The man raised the alarm after finding help at a property near Matauri Bay, north of Waipapa.

A police spokesperson said a grey 2000 Honda Odyssey drove into the Waipapa Warehouse car park just before midnight on October 26.

The car drove in and round the car park before leaving again. The carpark was near to the area where the man was kidnapped.

The car was distinctive, the spokesperson said, because it had a space saver tyre on the rear left side.

“We would like to hear from anybody who recognises the car and knows who might have been using it during Labour Weekend.”

In the hours following the kidnapping, on nearby SH11, a car pulled out in front of a police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road.

Before the officer could get out of her car, two armed men got out of the parked vehicle.

She tried to reverse away at speed, while a shot was fired at the car, damaging the windscreen.

The officer was left shaken, but uninjured.

Anyone with information on the Honda Odyssey vehicle should call 105 quoting the file number 201027/0516. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.