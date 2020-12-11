Woman arrested after person seriously injured in Auckland CBD

Emergency services were called to the alleged altercation on Liverpool St in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after a person was seriously injured in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called following reports of an altercation on Liverpool Street in central Auckland where a person was injured.

St John responded to the incident at 1.17pm and transported a person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.

A police spokesman said the woman had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.