Woman arrested after person seriously injured in Auckland CBD
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after a person was seriously injured in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called following reports of an altercation on Liverpool Street in central Auckland where a person was injured.
St John responded to the incident at 1.17pm and transported a person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.
A police spokesman said the woman had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
She is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.
Stuff