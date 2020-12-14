Woman denied residence over partner's child sex offending gets case re-examined

Immigration New Zealand declined a woman’s application for residence after her partner was convicted of indecent assault. (File photo)

A Taiwanese woman denied New Zealand residency because of her partner’s sexual offending against children will have her case re-examined by authorities.

The woman’s partner, a 74-year-old man, was previously a member of the Catholic clergy.

In 2019, he was convicted on two counts of indecently assaulting a girl aged between 12 and 16, and one of indecently assaulting a girl who was under 12 years old. All three incidents occurred in 1977.

He was also convicted of one count of possessing objectionable material, which occurred in 2018.

The man was sentenced to four months' home detention.

The woman, who is 45, has been in New Zealand on temporary visas since 2010, and has been in a relationship with the man since 2015.

She applied for residence in May 2017 under the partnership category.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The woman’s partner sexually offended against children in the 1970s while he was a member of the Catholic clergy. (File photo)

However, following her partner’s convictions in 2019, Immigration New Zealand declined her application, saying he did not meet character requirements.

The woman, identified only as GN, appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

In a recently-released decision, the tribunal said Immigration NZ’s decision was incorrect as it had not followed the immigration instructions that were in force when GN applied for residence.

When she submitted her application, the rules were that anyone convicted of a sex offence in the seven years prior would not be deemed eligible as a supporting partner.

STUFF Some child abuse abuse memorial ribbons have been returned to an Auckland Catholic Church fence. (Video first published in June 2019.)

Three days after she submitted, the rules changed to remove the seven-year time limit, meaning any conviction for a sex offence, at any time, would be considered.

GN’s partner would have had to be convicted between May 2010 and May 2017 to be ineligible as a supporting partner, the tribunal said, but was not convicted until 2019 so it could have no bearing on her chances.

The tribunal referred the case back to Immigration NZ to reconsider.

This is not the first case of its kind. In September, Stuff reported a woman who was denied residence because her partner was a child rapist got her case referred back to Immigration NZ as his risk of reoffending was deemed “not high”.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only)

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.