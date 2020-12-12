High profile jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor recalled to prison

Prisoners’ advocate, jailhouse lawyer and high profile criminal Arthur Taylor has been recalled to prison.

Police arrived at Taylor’s Dunedin home on Saturday morning with a warrant for his arrest.

Taylor is facing several new drug charges which were due to be heard in the Dunedin District Court on December 17.

The charges, laid by Wellington police, related to alleged offending earlier in the year.

Taylor disputes the charges and was yet to see a summary of facts.

Corrections applied for Taylor’s recall earlier in December, but the Parole Board declined the application. The board had only just relaxed conditions on Taylor that required he wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Taylor is on parole for a raft of changes, including kidnapping and escaping. He was paroled in 2019 and his sentence ends in 2022. With more than 155 convictions for theft, burglaries, fraud and robberies, Taylor taught himself law in prison and successfully took on several prisoners’ rights cases.

Taylor was briefly recalled in June, after being evicted from his accommodation in Wellington. Corrections housed him in various motels before recalling him. He was ordered not to be in Wellington without permission.

Taylor’s advocate Hazel Heal said his recall was “very, very sad” and feared the issue wouldn’t be dealt with until the new year. Taylor has been living with Heal, a human rights advocate, since his release following temporary recall in July.

Police wouldn't comment.

Corrections have been contacted.