Man seriously injured in alleged assault in Christchurch

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man in Christchurch.

The incident happened on Olliviers Rd, Phillipstown, about 12.10am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a man was seriously injured in an “altercation” at a property.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

Another man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody.

No charges had been laid at this stage.

It appeared those involved knew each other, the spokeswoman said.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the assault is under way.”