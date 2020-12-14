Corrupt cop who sold police information to gangs to be released from prison

A corrupt police officer who was jailed after admitting to illegally accessing the police database to leak information to gangs, will be released from prison.

Last November, Vili Mahe Taukolo was jailed for 2 years and 2 months for accessing the police's National Intelligence Application (NIA) and then leaking the information to gangs between February 2018 and March last year.

Taukolo will be released from prison on December 16 on special conditions which will run for six months and will be subject to a curfew for three months.

In the Parole Board decision released to Stuff, Taukolo's lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said previous concerns about other police officers being involved in the offending are resolved.

“She noted that senior police officers have confirmed that so far as they are aware, there were no other police who were acting in the same way as Mr Taukolo,” the decision said.

Judge Neil Maclean said Taukolo has spent his time in prison in protective custody due to the nature of his offending and has not been able to access normal reintegration activities.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF Vili Mahe Taukolo accessed the NIA to sell information to an organised criminal group.

However, Taukolo has been able to produce a comprehensive release and safety plan.

Judge Maclean said Taukolo is now low-risk and has employment available to him.

“We reminded Mr Taukolo of the implications of the abstinence provision in terms of liability to being tested and/or monitored if and as required by a police officer and other authorised persons including his Probation Officer.”

Taukolo will be released on December 16 and was ordered not to communicate or associate, directly or indirectly, with any person known to a gang.

He is also not to possess or consume alcohol, controlled drugs of psychoactive substances.

Until March, he is subject to a curfew between 10pm and 6am.

SELLING INFORMATION TO GANGS

Taukolo began working for the police in 2015 as an authorised officer before becoming a sworn officer in 2016.

At the time of the offending he was a constable working in Auckland Central.

“You found yourself in the company of organised criminals who kept asking for further information, what might have been a one-off assistance to an old friend, turned into an endless cycle,” Judge Cunningham said at sentencing.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said Taukolo broke his police oath by illegally accessing the database for the purposes of assisting organised crime groups. From selling the information, he made a personal profit of tens of thousands of dollars.

The offending spanned a full year. Taukolo went into the NIA application and moved beyond the first page, where the system warns of potential criminal ramifications for misuse of the information.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said concerns involving other senior officers had resolved.

Johnstone said the corruption was driven out of personal gain.

Taukolo searched the database more than 20,000 times over a 16-month period. A quarter of those were made on a day off, which in itself is not allowed by the police.

While Taukolo was on leave or unwell, he made about 1200 searches. Some searches included finding details on 34 of his colleagues, himself and his family members.

The court heard he made a profit of $70,000 and when police conducted a search of his home found nearly $30,000 cash in his bedroom.

In October 2018, he searched for details of a high-profile police investigation which involved a methamphetamine importation case in Christchurch.

Irregularities in Taukolo's searches prompted police to audit the NIA searchers, which triggered the investigation.

Johnstone said the former cop would look at addresses before then looking up interested persons.

In February, Taukolo was also stripped of his police pension after the High Court ordered him to forfeit $80,000 under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.