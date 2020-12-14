Whakaari/White Island: 13 parties charged reviewing evidence and getting legal advice

Ten companies and three individuals have been charged by Worksafe over health and safety failures, but cannot be named.

Thirteen organisations and people facing charges in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption won't appear in court till March.

Last month, WorkSafe filed charges in relation to the period leading up to the eruption, not the rescue and recovery operations that followed it.

The 13 parties were set to appear at Auckland District Court on Tuesday, however, they have requested an adjournment to review the evidence and seek legal advice, WorkSafe said.

A new hearing date has been set down for March 2021.

WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes​ previously said an investigation into the parties found they did not meet their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 when taking tourists to the island.

“As a nation we need to look at this tragedy and ask if we are truly doing enough to ensure our mothers, fathers, children and friends come home to us healthy and safe at the end of each day.

“It is now up to the judicial system to determine whether they did or not.”

The helicopter page / Instagram A ruined helicopter covered in ash after the volcano eruption on White Island on December 9, 2019.

The volcano erupted on December 9, 2019, at 2.11pm. Forty-seven people were on the island at the time, 22 of them died. Almost all the survivors suffered severe or critical injuries.

Since the charges were filed, a Change.org petition calling for the charges against two rescue pilots to be dropped has been signed by more than 125,000 people.

Helicopters and Floatplanes director and chief pilot Tim Barrow, along with Kahu NZ chief executive Mark Law, saved multiple lives after the volcano erupted.

The petition is also asking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to recognise the extraordinary efforts of Law and Barrow.