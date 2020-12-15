Arthur Allan Thomas' lawyers want rape, indecent assault charges dismissed

Arthur Allan Thomas was twice wrongfully convicted of murder but is now back in court facing rape and indecent assault charges. (File photo)

Lawyers for Arthur Allan Thomas are asking the court to dismiss his charges of rape and indecent assault.

Thomas, now aged 82, was twice wrongfully convicted for the murders of Jeanette and Harvey Crewe, but now faces a historical rape charge and four charges of indecent assault against two women.

Thomas has denied the charges and elected trial by jury.

His case was called at the Papakura District Court in south Auckland on Tuesday before Judge John Bergseng.

The judge has suppressed the arguments of the hearing to protect fair trial rights.

Thomas was excused from attending.

Thomas was jailed twice for the murder of north Waikato farmers Jeanette and Harvey Crewe, before later being pardoned.

Supplied Jeanette and Harvey Crewe at their wedding.

They were shot dead at their home in Pukekawa on the night of June 17, 1970. Their bodies were later found in the Waikato River.

The Crown alleged Thomas made his way to the Crewe farm on a stormy night and shot the couple with his .22 rifle in a fit of jealousy.

After a 12-day trial in early 1971, Thomas was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

But in August of the same year, Justice Minister Sir Roy Jack sent the case to the Court of Appeal, following forensic tests on bullet fragments found in the bodies of the couple.

Thomas won a retrial in March 1973, but was found guilty a second time.

Shortly afterward, Auckland journalist Pat Booth and forensic scientist Jim Sprott uncovered new evidence.

Stuff A search of the vicinity of the Crewe home in north Waikato after the murder of Jeannette and Harvey Crewe.

It suggested the bullets that killed the Crewes could not have come from the cartridge found by police in the couple's garden four months after the murders.

The case went back to the Court of Appeal but Thomas' convictions were upheld.

The next breakthrough in the case came five years later when English author David Yallop published his book Beyond Reasonable Doubt, which concluded Thomas was innocent.

Yallop also sent a letter to the then-prime minister Rob Muldoon, who ordered a QC to look into the case.

The senior lawyer concluded “an injustice may have been done”.

Thomas was granted a royal pardon in 1979 and awarded $950,000 compensation after serving nine years in prison.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry concluded the shell in the garden had been planted by police. It described the fabricated evidence as “an unspeakable outrage”.

Thomas' lawyer, Peter Williams QC, described the case as a turning point in New Zealand history which left the police's reputation tarnished forever.

The identity of the Crewes' killer or killers is still a mystery. It is also still not known who fed the Crewes' 18 month-old daughter Rochelle, who was found crying in her cot inside the blood-stained family home, five days after the murders.

In 2010, Rochelle Crewe asked police to reopen their investigation.

Four years later, police issued a 328-page report into the case, which did not solve it but confirmed the cartridge was planted.

The Thomas family is still waiting for an apology from the police.