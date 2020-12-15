Man rushed to hospital after Tokoroa campground stabbing

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a Tokoroa camground.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly knifing a man at a Tokoroa campground.

A 55-year-old man was rushed to Waikato hospital in stable condition after a 37-year-old woman, believed to be his partner, allegedly stabbed him around 9.30am on Tuesday at the Glenview Holiday Park in Sloss Road.

Tokoroa Senior Sergeant Murray Hamilton said a small knife was used in the incident and a resident of the campground alerted police.

“The man has been taken to Waikato Hospital in okay condition and the woman has been arrested and is helping us with our enquiries," he said.

“She has been taken to Rotorua. No one else was injured.”

The campground, which mainly has long term residents, has a history of violent crime.

In June a mother and her children spent weeks terrorising fellow residents and staff by watching them use the toilet, throwing objects, damaging property, and hurling verbal abuse and threats.

Her partner also allegedly assaulted another resident and during his arrest rammed a police car.

More to come.