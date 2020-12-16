Transport Agency employee breaching learner licence kills motorcyclist

Lance Dillon Bell died after Laura Amy Brown turned in front of his bike on State Highway 56 in August.

A learner driver who killed a motorcyclist by turning in front of him on a state highway has failed to keep her identity secret.

Judge Bruce Northwood​ rejected an argument in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday that naming Laura Amy Brown​ would cause hardship to her employer, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to careless driving causing Lance Dillon Bell’s​ death.

Bell died when Brown turned in front of him while he was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle along State Highway 56 on the morning of August 6.

Brown, breaching the learner licence she had been on for nine years by driving without L-plates and a fully licensed driver, was heading south from Palmerston North towards Rangiotu​.

She moved into a right turning bay to turn on to Rangiotu Rd and saw the headlight of Bell’s motorcycle.

She misjudged the distance, turning into his path.

He hit her Toyota on the front passenger side, the force of the crash ripping the front wheel and steering from his motorcycle.

Bell, who was travelling between 44kmh and 68kmh at the time of the crash, was thrown as far as 30 metres.

Other motorists soon arrived helped Bell, who was conscious.

But he quickly deteriorated, losing consciousness and becoming unresponsive at hospital due to his internal injuries.

He died later that afternoon despite emergency surgery and attempts to revive him.

Brown told police she saw the light, but thought it was “ages away”.

Brown had name suppression until Tuesday’s hearing and her lawyer Mike Andrews​ asked for it to continue.

Police prosecutor Chris Whitmore​ said police objected to suppression continuing, but needed time to address it properly.

The judge said it should not be a case of “rolling it over” until Brown was sentenced.

The law requires defendants to present an arguable case for suppression if they want to keep their name secret from their second appearance onwards.

“[Rolling it over] is not the way it is supposed to happen,” the judge said.

“You get a rolling snowball of continuing name suppression.”

The written submissions on Brown's behalf suggested naming her could cause the agency harm or result in her losing her job.

She had worked for the agency for 18 months in vehicle licensing.

She said in an affidavit a manager told her she would lose her employment.

She believed the agency, which promotes road safety, may suffer damage to its reputation if her name were published.

The judge said the agency would know of Brown’s situation if her name were published or not, while there was nothing to back up the claims of reputational damage.

Bell’s partner also wanted Brown’s name to be published, with the law requiring victims’ views on suppression to be taken into account.

Brown will be sentenced in March.