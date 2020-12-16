Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Businesswoman bankrupted two weeks after killing

A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong has been bankrupted by creditors two weeks after she was killed at her home.

Police are yet to make an arrest or lay charges in the case. Detectives continue to say little publicly beyond that their homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Attina, is making progress.

At the time of her death, Zhong’s floundering companies were millions in the red to various creditors.

Several of her winemaking and film ventures were in receivership or liquidation.

Two creditors pursued a bankruptcy process against Zhong personally: A residential property investment company called General Growth Group Ltd and Fang Sun, a significant business associate of Zhong's.

The main creditor pursuing the bankruptcy proceedings over $2m of debt was General Growth Group, while Sun was a supporting creditor who had joined the action.

Supplied Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was killed in her home in late November.

Associate Judge Dani Lee Gardiner heard the case at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Appearing for General Growth Group was Auckland lawyer Robert Hucker, while Chapman Tripp senior associate Janko Marcetic represented Sun.

Hucker acknowledged the “rather tragic circumstances [in] relation to this matter”, but said his instructions were to proceed.

The only property Zhong owned when she died was her home in Sunnyhills in suburban east Auckland, he said. The home was her remaining security against the debt.

Zhong was knifed to death at the home sometime between the afternoon of Friday, November 27 and the following Saturday morning. Her body was hidden in her car which was driven around the corner and abandoned.

Hucker said the $2m principal debt at the centre of the proceedings had increased due to interest payments on the loan.

STUFF Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of Elizabeth Zhong.

The debt was of the magnitude that even if her home was sold, there would still be a shortfall to a secured creditor, he said.

No lawyers for Zhong were present at the hearing. No-one came forward from the public gallery when Judge Gardiner asked any representatives of the businesswoman to make themselves known.

Judge Gardiner adjudicated Zhong bankrupt at 10.24am and ordered payment of about $3300 costs and $1000 disbursements.

Hucker and Marcetic both declined to comment on behalf of their clients when approached by Stuff after the hearing.

General Growth Group is listed on the Companies Register as a residential investment property company. Nan Yi is sole director and shareholder.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Flowers lie outside the Suzetta Place home of Elizabeth Zhong, which was the subject of an intensive scene examination in the week after her death.

Auckland lawyer Tony Johnson, a partner at Martelli McKegg, said there was nothing extraordinary about bankruptcy proceedings continuing after someone's death, as creditors tried to recoup their losses from a deceased estate.

“Whether someone's dead or not, their estate is bankrupt.

“It's not as unusual as you might think. What is unusual is the timing here.”

People who were close to Zhong before her death have said she was facing debts of a significantly greater magnitude than the $2m related to her companies.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz | 如果您有任何与该案相关的信息, 欢迎联系华语记者 Lucy Xia lucy.xiaye@live.com Stuff承诺确保您的隐私安全

Sun, who has not responded to repeated requests for comment from Stuff via his lawyers, was among the creditors who are plaintiffs in an ongoing legal battle with Zhong and several of her companies.

The creditors claim Zhong owed $10m to a company which is listed among the plaintiffs.

After obtaining an order allowing access to the accounting records of Sunbow, one of Zhong’s firms, the plaintiffs identified what they considered to be “major misappropriations” in the order of $4.5m of Sunbow monies, according to the judgment.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured in 2016 at her Carrick Winery vineyard in Bannockburn, central Otago.

The defendants are Zhong and her winemaking and film effects companies, including Carrick Wines in Central Otago and Digipost, which she purchased in 2017.

Zhong’s film effects company Digipost, which had been running since the early 1990s, was purchased by her in 2017 with a large sum from an overseas financier unknown to the accountant who managed the sale, Matthew Bellingham.

Among the creditors listed for Zhong on the Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) is the Quzhou 3D Film and Television Culture Industry Fund Management Centre (Limited Partnership). Quzhou is a city of 2.5 million people in eastern China.

Information on the Chinese company registration site Aiqicha shows Quzhou 3D is legally represented by another business, Beijing 3D Film and Television Culture Industry Fund Management Ltd, which has Fang Sun listed as chief executive.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said in a brief statement on Monday that police spent the weekend “continuing to advance lines of inquiry underway in the investigation”.

He declined to comment on specific questions raised by Stuff regarding the progress of the investigation, citing operational sensitivity.