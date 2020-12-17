Drink-driver who killed pregnant teen had six prior drink-driving convictions

Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, centre, pictured with her siblings, was 18 and six months' pregnant when she died in a drink-driving crash caused by Ioakimi Sale.

A man who drove drunk during New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, killing a teenager and her unborn baby, has been sent to jail.

Ioakimi Sale, 43, from Northland's Moerewa, appeared at the Kaikohe District Court on Thursday. He was was sentenced to four years, six months jail and disqualified from driving for six years.

On April 19, he hit a parked car, killing 18-year-old Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, also from Moerewa, and her unborn baby, named Pryncess Diana.

Sale had been drinking for seven hours before the crash, at one stage driving to the shops to replenish his alcohol stocks before continuing to drink, the court heard.

About 7pm, he got into his car, reversing down his driveway then accelerating heavily, causing his car to zig-zag down his road, which was empty due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ioakimi Sale had been on a seven-hour drinking binge during lockdown, before he drove up his road, killing Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari.

Beattie-Rihari and a friend were sitting in their parked car talking when they saw Sale’s car careening toward them.

The friend managed to get out of the car but Beattie-Rihari could not. Her car struck another parked car and then a power pole, throwing her onto the road where she died of head injuries.

Beattie-Rihari was a hotel worker and was also a mentor at Moerewa Youth Centre. She was described as funny, popular and passionate about helping others.

In November, Sale pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the crash and agreed to take part in restorative justice.

Supplied Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, left, pictured with her siblings, is described as a beautiful personality with a smile to match.

The charges were drink-driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident, and disobeying a medical officer of health by failing to isolate at home.

He was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit and had six previous convictions for drink-driving, as well as other driving offences.

The court heard on Thursday how Sale’s actions impacted Beattie-Rihari’s family greatly, and they are grieving the loss of two lives.

Her mother, Sarah Rihari, said she felt “helpless, empty, broken and sad” and struggles to get out of bed each day.

Denise Piper/Stuff Friends and family of Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari created this image to symbolise her and her unborn baby, as "Queen Roimata and Pryncess Diana" in heaven. The image was worn on t-shirts in court.

“My daughter and granddaughter you took from us that day, just because you chose to get into that vehicle and drive drunk,” Rihari said to Sale in her victim impact statement.

“Your decisions have had a ripple effect on our whānau.”

Rihari said Beattie-Rihari had a passion for helping others, often inviting friends over to stay when they were having a hard time.

“She was in her prime. She had everything going for her. She would wake every morning singing.”

Beattie-Rihari was looking forward to being a mother, and the crash meant a severance of her whakapapa line, Rihari said.

Denise Piper/Stuff A large number of Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari's friends and whānau attended court for the sentencing, including mother Sarah Rihari, centre.

Restorative justice recommended

Outside of court, Rihari said she didn't really like the sentence but accepted it as better than nothing.

“After a long year I’m just glad it's over.”

Large numbers of Beattie-Rihari's friends and whānau attended the sentencing, with many wearing t-shirts with an image of her on the front.

Rihari said the restorative justice with Sale helped the family to heal.

“I would recommend it to families – as much as it hurt us to speak to him – because you may never get the chance again.”