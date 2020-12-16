New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner Alfred Thomas Vincent to be released

A judge has ordered the release of Alfred Thomas Vincent. (File photo)

New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner who has been in prison for more than 50 years is going to be released.

A judge has ordered the release of Alfred Thomas Vincent, who has severe dementia, does not know his name, cannot talk or look after himself.

The 83-year-old was jailed for sex and indecency charges and received preventive detention in 1968.

He has been refused parole 48 times.

However, today a judge has ordered his release under the Bill of Rights section 22.

