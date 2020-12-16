New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner Alfred Thomas Vincent to be released
This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.
New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner who has been in prison for more than 50 years is going to be released.
A judge has ordered the release of Alfred Thomas Vincent, who has severe dementia, does not know his name, cannot talk or look after himself.
The 83-year-old was jailed for sex and indecency charges and received preventive detention in 1968.
He has been refused parole 48 times.
However, today a judge has ordered his release under the Bill of Rights section 22.
This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.
RNZ