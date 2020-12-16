Man charged after former probation officer was killed in Papatoetoe crash

The fatal crash happened near Allenby park in Papatoetoe back in July.

A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash, almost five months earlier, which killed a cyclist.

The crash happened near Allenby Park in Papatoetoe around 8am on July 23, and left retired probation officer John Tooman in a critical condition.

Tooman was originally taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery, but died a few hours later.

Inspector Kay Lane said the man had been charged with reckless driving causing death and would appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

”As this matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further,” Lane said.

In the days following Tooman’s death, Corrections operations director of the northern region Ali Rei said they were deeply saddened to hear of what happened.

"John retired from Corrections a few years ago, but he is fondly remembered by all the people he worked with and staff have been left devastated by this news.”

Tooman had been an avid cyclist and ridden his bike to work each day, Rei said.

"He was a kind, lovely man, a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face.

"He was an absolute legend in the Manukau District Court and contributed a great deal to society.”