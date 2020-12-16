Meth, LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA seized in nationwide drug busts

Drugs, guns and cash was seized from properties across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown.

Three people have been arrested and drugs, firearms and cash have been seized following a sting operation across New Zealand.

Police executed search warrants across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown after a two-month investigation by the National Organised Crime Group, targeting a methamphetamine manufacturer alleged to be distributing drugs across the country.

Two kilograms of meth were seized along with quantities of LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA, police said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Eight guns were seized during the search warrants.

Large amounts of cannabis were also found, along with several hundred thousand dollars in cash and eight firearms.

A 51-year-old man and 37-year-old woman appeared at Whangārei District Court, in Northland, on a number of drug-related charges.

Another 51-year-old man was arrested in Queenstown on firearms-related charges.

Both men are due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court on December 23.

The woman is due to reappear on Thursday in the Auckland District Court.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Acting Detective Inspector John Brunton outlines a major police operation targetting MDMA distribution (Video first published on October 29, 2020).

Detective senior sergeant Brett Shields said police remained focused on organised crime groups who profit by supplying meth to the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Police will target anyone who involves themselves in illicit drug manufacture and distribution.

“The number of high-powered firearms seized indicates a willingness to intimidate and be violent in order to achieve illegal activity,” Shields said.

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction can seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.