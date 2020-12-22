Grace Millane: Jesse Kempson abused multiple women before murdering backpacker

CCTV footage shows Jesse Shane Kempson in the hours before and after he killed Grace Millane.

Jesse Shane Kempson took what he wanted from women. Eventually, he took a life.

Kempson, who can now be identified as the man who murdered Grace Millane, has been described as a narcissist who liked to control women.

He told a litany of lies in his efforts to win their affection.

LAWRENCE SMITH Jesse Kempson in the dock at the High Court at Auckland, on trial for the murder of Grace Millane.

Kempson claimed his family owned a string of Sydney restaurants, that he had a law degree and was the heir to a fortune. He also spoke of his cousin being an All Black.

He told one girlfriend his mother was in prison for attempting to kill him, by putting him in the boot of a car when he was a baby and setting it on fire.

They were fanciful stories used to get closer to women, but evidence gathered by the police – most of which was withheld from the jurors at his murder trial – showed he also had a tendency to snap when he didn’t get what he wanted.

On Tuesday, two years after the killing, Kempson was unmasked as the man who murdered the British backpacker from Essex in the UK.

Now, it can also be reported for the first time that he also subjected a former partner to months of violence, and sexually assaulted her.

Kempson was also found guilty of raping a young woman he met on the dating app Tinder. In circumstances eerily similar to his time with Grace, the woman was a young British tourist, and he carried out his crime in a motel room.

Supplied Grace Millane met Jesse Kempson on the day before her birthday on Tinder. Hours later she was dead.

Court orders have prevented Stuff from reporting or linking the evidence in the two other court cases to Kempson, until now.

But the details revealed in each trial show his life was largely built on a series of invented stories, woven together to make himself appear far more important than he was.

Justice Simon Moore, who oversaw the murder trial, said evidence from witnesses who had met Kempson portrayed a man who was “unusually needy, demanding and insecure”.

“He is possessive and overbearing towards women he barely knows,” Justice Moore said.

“When the recipients display understandable discomfort, even shock, at what is frankly bizarre, clumsy and narcissistic conduct or otherwise try to distance themselves from him, Mr Kempson reacts in anger and professes betrayal,” he said.

Kempson often presented as wealthy, attractive and affable to the women he met on Tinder, but many spoke of him as a violent manipulator who couldn’t handle rejection.

Kempson later used the app to meet Grace, who he strangled to death in his Queen St apartment before taking intimate photographs of her body and watching pornography.

In the days that followed, he folded her body into a suitcase and buried her in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

Kempson was arrested a week later and found guilty of murder in February 2020.

His lies had finally caught up with him.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at his trial in November for the rape of another young British tourist in his hotel room.

Early life

Kempson grew up in Wellington. His parents separated when he was 3 years old.

He stayed with his father while his mother took his brother and moved to Australia.

At Kempson’s sentencing for rape, Justice Geoffrey Venning said it was the rejection by his mother that could account for his later treatment of women.

Kempson responded with a scoffing laugh – but after three trials, three sentencing hearings and an appeal, it was the closest anyone had come to explaining his treatment of women.

He attended high school in Wellington and played representative softball.

At his sentencing for the murder of Grace, Justice Moore said he had a report that showed Kempson’s childhood “had been affected by various traumatic influences”.

“I accept that you had a volatile upbringing and that may well have influenced the person you are today.”

However, the judge did not go into details.

At Kempson’s subsequent sentencing for the sexual offending and violence against his partner, Justice Timothy Brewer noted Kempson had grown up in a broken home and was estranged from his family and Māori heritage.

“You were subjected to both physical and emotional violence by your father.”

David White/Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer told the High Court at Auckland Kempson's upbringing was tough.

Stuff understands Kempson moved to Australia with his mother as a teenager.

In 2016, before returning to New Zealand, he applied to join a shared flat with three young professional women and was interviewed over Facebook.

One of the flatmates, who did not want to be named, told Stuff Kempson came across well.

“We were like: 'Yeah, move in' … it sounds stupid now,” she said.

Kempson arrived at their doorstep with a bag of clothes over his shoulder and no furniture.

She says the first thing he did was go out and buy expensive bed linen.

The flatmate said Kempson had no friends, but he would bring young women to the flat who he met on Tinder. He would briefly introduce them to the flatmates in the living room before taking them to his bedroom.

“We didn't like it – it was like having strangers in your home all the time, I didn't want to have my jewellery lying around when there were random girls coming into my home,” she said.

When Kempson did interact with the flatmates, he would gloat about his wealthy family.

“He said he and his dad were in the restaurant business, and they owned a string of restaurants … They were looking at buying one here [in Auckland].”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson appears for sentencing at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of Grace Millane.

But it didn't take long for her and the others to work out Kempson was telling stories. He had no job, no car and no mates.

“[Kempson] said he was going to these restaurant meetings but what we reckon was he was going to Work and Income meetings.

“He was so full of s..., he dressed in suits every day and went somewhere – probably just down the road. We could just see straight through him.”

The former flatmate said the shift back to Auckland was meant to have been a fresh start for Kempson, “but it didn't last long”.

One night he came home, angry about a Tinder date. He had been drinking and smashed a bar stool in the kitchen, she said.

One of the flatmates was so frightened that when she went to bed that night, she took a kitchen knife with her, leaving it under her pillow as she slept.

Prosecutors sought to have that evidence included in Kempson?s murder trial, in a bid to show his ability to “switch” when angry, but it was ruled out.

Another witness, known only as D in court documents, was a friend of Kempson and described him as having “a short fuse” and a dual personality, especially when drunk.

“He could either be the emotional Jesse, the angry Jesse, where just one small thing would set him off, and then the Jesse that would just take off and disappear without saying anything.”

His evidence also never went to the jury.

In the days following the broken stool incident, Kempson began complaining about the costs of living at the flat and the young women decided they would ask him to move out.

“He made me [feel] real uncomfortable.”

Whether Kempson overheard the flatmates talking, or picked up on the vibe he was no longer welcome, is not known.

But on the night they planned to ask him to leave, he told them he was moving back to Australia. He said his mother had died in Sydney.

The next day one of the flatmates sent him a message, telling him to shift his things out when he returned from his trip. But when they arrived home from work that night, his belongings were gone.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at the Auckland District Court for his first appearance in December 2018.

Kindness returned with theft

But Kempson wasn't on his way to Australia. Stuff has spoken to the young woman who picked him up from the flat that day and put him up at her place, in a suburb on Auckland's city fringe.

The pair had met on Tinder and had kept in contact. He turned to her when he was asked to leave his flat, telling her his flatmate didn’t like him, but he didn’t know why.

He had told the flatmates he had a law degree but wasn't looking to practise in New Zealand. Instead, he wanted to get into the restaurant business.

Kempson claimed to have a close family relative who was a multi-millionaire investor and was looking to buy shares in a restaurant.

“He was just a compulsive liar … always trying to make himself look better,” the woman said.

She described him as “really articulate” and said he “seemed nice”, but “as soon as I met him, I knew something was not right”.

There was nothing physical between the pair, but the woman let Kempson sleep in her bed.

David White stuff.co.nz Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who led the Grace Millane murder investigation, says "rough sex" is not a defence to murder.

Over the following five days she drove him to flat viewings and let him use her car while she was at work.

One day, Kempson picked her up from the bus stop after work. All his possessions – two suitcases of clothes and a washing basket – were in the back of the car, and he told her he was moving on.

Later, the woman noticed $800 was missing from a wallet she kept in her wardrobe.

Less than a week passed before Kempson called. He was drunk.

“I said: 'Now it's time to confess' ... He was bawling his eyes out. He said the [cellphone] connection was cutting out and then he hung up. I never heard from him again.”

When Kempson was arrested, the woman went back through her text messages and online chats with him.

“Reading through them, they're as creepy as s…. We all knew he was crazy, but we never thought he would do anything like [murder].”

‘Numb to the abuse’

In September 2016, Kempson met another young woman on Tinder. He said he had just moved from Sydney, where his family owned a beachfront property on the North Shore.

Kempson told her he had a traumatic start to life and made up a story about his mother trying to kill him as a child.

He also claimed to have been adopted by a wealthy Sydney man, and claimed he was the benefactor of a large amount of money, tied up in a trust.

In reality, Kempson was living in a hostel.

“It was very bizarre but at the same time I was very vulnerable and I like to help wounded birds,” the woman later told the court.

Money, or rather Kempson’s lack of it, became a theme in their relationship. He was constantly asking for a loan and never paid his share of the bills, she said.

Eventually, his story changed again – he claimed his wealthy adopted father was being accused of financial fraud and all of Kempson’s accounts had been frozen.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Jesse Kempson went to trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Within weeks, he and the woman were sharing a flat. She paid for everything and Kempson promised he would pay her back for his share. The money never materialised.

Then the violence began.

Kempson was eventually convicted of sexually violating the woman, assaulting and threatening to kill her. His judge-alone trial took place in October 2020, at the High Court at Auckland, 11 months after his trial for murdering Grace.

The woman told the court Kempson physically and psychologically abused her.

“We had these two big butcher knives. Whenever he got angry ... something inside him snapped, and he’d go to the kitchen and go get one of the knives and hold it to my throat,” she said.

In January 2017, Kempson attacked her, telling her he had been sent by the CIA to end her life, the court heard.

Armed with a knife, he chased her around the flat before catching her and putting her in a choke hold.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life and I managed to wriggle away. He had something in his system. I didn’t know what he’d taken and why he was trying to kill me.”

He then forced her to do sexual acts on him.

“I just became numb and I accepted my fate and became numb to the abuse and turned a blind eye.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson subjected a partner to violence and sexual abuse over months while he lived off her savings.

Three months later, the woman found messages on Kempson’s phone from another woman. It was the impetus she needed to end the relationship.

“A piece of me died that night and I lost my fighting spirit,” she said.

“I was so scared, and I was so under his control at the same time ... I should have just driven away, he ripped my necklace off ... he looked at me with intense rage in his eyes.”

She went to police and was granted a protection order against Kempson in 2017.

The woman recognised Kempson from news coverage of his murder trial and, despite his face being blurred – she had a “gut instinct” it was him.

Police approached her and charges were laid against Kempson.

‘Narcissistic emotional blackmail’

In November 2017, Kempson dated another young woman he had met on Tinder. Their third date included drinks at her place with her friends.

At one point in the evening, she told police Kempson walked in on her in the bathroom.

He asked her if her friends liked him. She said it looked like he was “going to cry”.

She said Kempson was rude to her friends, bragging about how expensive his watch was, and saying his family owned $50 million worth of property in Auckland.

Eventually, she asked him to leave and retreated to her bedroom. Kempson told her: “You're a dog ... I'm going to ruin you,” she said.

Kempson lunged at the woman after she picked up his car keys to stop him driving home drunk.

“He forced me back onto the bed and held me down by the wrists. He held me down forcibly, using his strength and his weight on top of me. He was squeezing my wrists.”

Kempson eventually gave up trying to get his keys back, she said.

“He started to give me a sob story about his grandmother dying that day. He was crying ... Then he told me he got a letter telling him he had cancer and had seven months to live.”

When the woman told him she didn't believe his story, Kempson took his trousers down, telling her he had testicular cancer and asking her to check.

When she told him to leave, he got angry and slapped her thigh.

“He was all apologetic, saying sorry, but I had made him angry and made him do it.”

Kempson only left after a flatmate intervened.

Justice Moore said the woman’s evidence was an example of Kempson’s “narcissistic emotional blackmail” that he used in an attempt to win affection from women.

“It shows Mr Kempson’s tendency to believe he is entitled to the emotional nurturing of women he meets through Tinder and his tendency to react aggressively and unpredictably when that nurturing is not forthcoming.”

Raped in a hotel

The following April, Kempson was back on Tinder where he met a young British tourist. Her evidence was the focus of a third court trial for Kempson.

She told the High Court in Auckland in November that their first and only date started at the Viaduct with drinks and dinner before they headed to Mt Eden.

“He started talking about marriage and [saying he] could see me in a wedding dress getting married, saying how lucky he was to be on this date with me,” the woman told the court.

Kempson also spun a yarn about having “friends in high places” who could help her with her visa.

She told the High Court Kempson raped her at a motel in the neighbouring suburb of Epsom.

The woman was drunk and despite rejecting his advances, Kempson “flipped like a switch”. He got angry and shouted before calming down.

“I was frozen, letting him do what he would do, so I could try and go to sleep and get home as soon as possible,” she said.

She approached the police after British media breached the strict suppression orders in place during the murder trial and published a photograph of Kempson.

Her manager at the time described the woman’s shock and upset at work when she saw his picture online. She convinced her to go to the police.

Three-and-a-half years were added to Kempson’s prison sentence for the rape.

He is serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for Grace’s murder, alongside seven-and-a-half years for the sexual and physical abuse of his former partner.

Kempson has always denied his offending and is appealing all three of his convictions.

