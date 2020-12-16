Roast Busters: Three men face charges over alleged sexual offending

Joseph Parker, left, and Beraiah Hales were two of the members of the Roast Busters group.

Two men have been charged and a third is wanted for arrest in relation to the alleged sex ring known as the Roast Busters.

The West Auckland group came to prominence in 2013 after videos were posted online where they boasted about having sex with drunk, underage girls.

Detective inspector John Sutton said on Wednesday that Waitematā police had received a formal complaint in relation to the group earlier this year.

Protests against rape culture were held nationwide after news of the Roast Busters was made public.

“As a result of Police’s investigation into this complaint, charges will be filed against three men of sexual connection with a person aged 12-16,” he said.

A 24-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court on December 23, Sutton said.

Another 24-year-old man has been located and arrested in Whitianga.

He will be bailed to appear in the Waitākere District Court on the same day.

“A warrant to arrest will be sought for a third man, who currently resides overseas,” Sutton said.

“That person will be arrested if he returns to New Zealand.”