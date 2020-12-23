Grace Millane's killer searched for extreme pornography moments after murder

CCTV footage shows Jesse Shane Kempson in the hours before and after he killed Grace Millane.

Moments after murdering British backpacker Grace Millane, her killer reached for his cellphone.

But instead of dialling 111 for an ambulance, Jesse Shane Kempson used his phone to search for degrading and demeaning pornography.

The exact nature of that pornography was withheld from the jury at his murder trial and can only now be revealed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Kempson appears for sentencing at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been found guilty of a raft of charges relating to subjecting a former partner to repeated violence and raping another woman he dated in a motel room.

His name suppression was finally lifted on Tuesday and with it, the restrictions on reporting what was withheld from the jury.

Stuff can only now report that Kempson searched for a genre of pornography known as “scat porn” after murdering Grace.

While Grace's body lay on the floor of his Queen St apartment, Kempson was watching pornography that involved the participants performing sex acts and defecating.

He also searched for ways to get rid of Grace's body, before taking intimate photographs of her.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane at her graduation from Lincoln University in England.

Scat porn is deemed “objectionable material” under the Film, Videos and Publication Classifications Act. Sentences for possession and publication of it can range from a fine of $10,000 to 14 years in jail.

The Crown sought to have the exact nature of Kempson's internet searches put before the jury, arguing they provided an insight into the killer's state of mind shortly after murdering Grace.

He was not in panic mode, the Crown said, but looking at pornography and taking intimate photos of her body.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey

In a pre-trial decision, Justice Simon Moore said the evidence should go to the jury because it showed Kempson was “sexually aroused” with Grace's dead body in his apartment.

“[It] is supportive of the Crown theory that [the killer] has a tendency to view women as secondary to his sense of entitlement and sexual gratification.”

The defence appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal, which agreed the evidence would be too prejudicial.

“There is currently nothing in the evidence to suggest that the issue of defecation is relevant in any way to the events that occurred in [Kempson's] apartment,” it ruled.

“We therefore consider the names of those internet sites, searches and videos have little probative value but have obvious and considerable prejudice.”

Russell Smith treats children and teens with sexually harmful behaviour at his Korowai Tumanako clinic in Te Atatū, West Auckland. He also has adult patients who have sexually offended against children and other adults.

Supplied Russell Smith says all of his patients have at one time been exposed to pornography.

“One hundred percent of the people we work with have had exposure to pornography … Everyone we've worked with, including children.”

Smith says all pornography has some effect on the viewer and the damage it can do to people's relationships is “phenomenal”.

The vast majority of his patients are men. Some patients are children as young as 6 or 7 years old and his oldest patient was 91. Many require between a year and 18 months of treatment.

“One of the ways we explain it is pornography is like sugar and chocolate,” he says.

“When you eat chocolate … it hits the same receptors of arousal but the difficulty around it is, some people might stick with what they call the softer pornography but [for] others, that's a gateway through to more harder and forceful violent role-playing.”

Smith says some of his patients then become aroused by violence.

“Because of the uptake of all of those happy chemicals, you get in an arousal state, mixed with the distorted angry arousal state. When those combine, it can become a toxic place to be.”

Others have an addiction to pornography and find it starts impacting their relationships, while for others it numbs the senses.

Smith tells his patients they have to stop watching pornography.

“It's off the menu... We've been working with men that have cut off their pornography ... [one man] and his partner started to engage and become intimate on an emotional level, a psychological level and a physical level and that's not uncommon.”

Some of his patients use pornography because they are addicted to masturbating. Often, they do it to deal with underlying trauma, to feel good about themselves: “Sometimes that's the only thing that keeps them alive.”

He said one young man was masturbating 30 to 40 times a day. The patient eventually divulged his problem stemmed from being thrown from the window of a two-storey building by his father when he was a boy.

“It's good people are finally reaching out to get help. It's not easy, but look, the White Ribbon campaign [a charity to prevent violence against women] has only been out 10 years or so. It's only recently that we've [started] talking about violence but we've still got a long way to go.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson used his phone to search for explicit and degrading pornography for hours after murdering Grace.

Smith is encouraging that discussion and fought to introduce the Mates & Dates programme, which aims to teach young people about respect and consent, into schools.

“What we're saying is, from the evidence, pornography directly contributes to the harm that people I work with cause.”

The exact words Kempson used in his internet searches and the titles of the videos are too explicit for Stuff to report.

In his closing address to the jurors, Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey held up the intimate photos the murderer took of Grace, describing them as “trophies”.

The Crown said while she should have been celebrating the eve of her 22nd birthday, a man she hardly knew was sexually aroused by her dead body.

Psychology professor Nicola Gavey's research is concerned with sexual violence, misogyny and gender power dynamics, including in pornography.

The University of Auckland lecturer attended Kempson's murder trial and says the case prompted pause for thought about the role of mainstream pornography and sexualised violence.

David White stuff.co.nz Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who led the Grace Millane murder investigation, says "rough sex" is not a defence to murder.

She says mainstream pornography repeatedly portrays men as dominant and women as sexualised props.

“That gendered pattern is so repetitive. It's always repeating that pattern of male sexual dominance and I think that's incompatible with gender equality.”

Gavey says criticising pornography is not an easy task in a climate of liberal sexual tolerance, 35 years on from Homosexual Law Reform.

“We're very nervous about judging people, particularly for sexual practices … and I think that is good. It comes from a good place but the limits of that is we are blindsided about what that tolerance can permit in the name of freedom.

“It's quite challenging to find a position to stand in to be able to embrace sexual freedom and sexual diversity and everything that is good about that ... Also, at the same time, to be courageous enough to be able to notice and critique when harm and abuse that has been enacted in a sexual space.”

Criticising pornography has traditionally been the realm of religious leaders, Gavey says.

“I think we need to make the debate more about gender dynamics ... It really denigrates a whole class of people – that is women and girls.”

Supplied Stop Demand co-founder Denise Ritchie says pornography is not free speech but hate speech.

Stop Demand campaigns against sexual violence, sexual exploitation and sexual denigration of women and children.

Its founder Denise Ritchie has marched against the now-defunct Boobs on Bikes parade. But in 2014 she found out just how dangerous taking a stand on sexual matters was when she opposed rap group Odd Future performing at an Auckland Council venue.

The group's lyrics include passages that glorify rape and murder.

Ritchie received hate mail and death threats after taking the public stand.

She says a large amount of government money is spent on the prevention of family violence.

“On the other hand, we've got young men being fed a tsunami of derogatory messages.”

She says an intervention is needed at an early stage, saying she realises there is already enough pressure on schools to deliver an ever-expanding curriculum, but that is where it needs to happen.

“If you are consuming a diet of pornography that refers to women as 'b......', 'hoes' and 's....' … in the real world, how can you expect to treat women with respect?

“Basically you are what you eat – garbage in and garbage out.”

Gavey says while pornography is consumed as fictitious “entertainment”, it must have some effect on the viewer.

“The idea that people can suddenly bracket off real life and watch entertainment, I think it's a naive view of how the human psyche works.”

She says the inherent danger is that, like advertising and films, it contains certain patterns and scripts that people may adopt without even thinking.

“We're not often conscious of those influences on our behaviour. It's part of that broader cultural fabric that's shaping norms, that then guide desires, ideas.”

While violent pornography was once the domain of dodgy theatres in the dingy backstreets of New Zealand's main centres, it is now just a click away on a phone.

It can be easily accessed in schools, homes and in public spaces.

“It's part of the everyday menu and what men are told repeatedly is acceptable.”

SUPPLIED Sex therapist Crystal McLean sees young healthy men addicted to pornography who can't get erections.

Some of those men who find themselves regularly accessing pornography seek help from people such as sex therapist Crystal McLean.

She says in her experience, a person's pornography habits can influence their relationships.

“I've had adult men come to see me, and they're sobbing. They feel disgusted with themselves … And it's real, there's a lot of shame there.”

She says while many start with what is referred to as “soft porn”, they soon turn to the harder stuff to get the same adrenalin hit. That can include bondage and “scat” pornography.

“What I'm seeing is that they're using it as a distraction, as a way of relieving stress. It's being used as a tool but it's not a positive tool,” McLean says.

She says pornography addiction can be compared to a gambling addiction. It is a form of escapism where the patient can sometimes enter a “trance-like” state of mind.

McLean also likens pornography addiction to alcoholism. A teenager may start off having a beer with friends, which turns into a few beers before progressing to spirits.

“We're always looking for that hit.”

She has also had clients who watch scat porn, although most are careful about what they disclose.

McLean says pornography addicts often have something traumatic in their past that they have not addressed.

One client gave her his phone and asked her to put a password on his internet browser to stop him accessing pornography: “He was watching every day, several times a day.”

Addiction to pornography can also affect intimate relationships.

McLean has seen healthy young men, as young as 18, suffer from erectile dysfunction because of their porn addiction.

Professor Gavey describes mainstream pornography as a “regressive force”.

She says in the 1980s there was momentum in social justice movements, but it is unclear where society is headed now.

"I used to be hopeful. I used to see it as inevitable that there would be progress around gendered patterns and heterosexual relationships, that they would become more equal and less shaped by those old patterns of the dominant male and passive female … I don't know where it's going.”

