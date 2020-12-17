Manslaughter charge laid more than a year after woman's death

A 54-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Palmerston North District Court to the manslaughter of a woman in October 2019.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after a woman’s death.

The man pleaded not guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to the charge.

A charging document states the man, who was given interim name suppression, allegedly caused the woman’s death in Palmerston North by assaulting her between October 13 and 16, 2019.

The law previously prevented people from being held criminally responsible for a death that occurred more than a year and a day after the act that contributed to the person dying.

READ MORE:

* Driver who picked up hitchhiker helps police with Ōtaki homicide investigation

* Woman who says she knew nothing of armed dairy robbery successfully appeals prison sentence

* Teenager accused of manslaughter in Invercargill dies



That clause was removed from the Crimes Act in 2018.

In a statement, police said they found a 31-year-old woman dead after being called to a property on October 16, 2019.

The manslaughter charge was the result of an “extensive investigation", which took more than a year, police said.

The woman was not given name suppression at Thursday’s hearing, but naming her could identify the man.

The man is in custody until his High Court appearance in February.