Grace Millane's killer loses eleventh-hour bid to keep his name a secret

Man accused of murdering Grace Millane claims he woke up to find her dead on the floor of his hotel room. (First published November 2019)

The man found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane has lost a last-ditch attempt to keep his name a secret.

The Court of Appeal on Thursday declined to continue his name suppression past Friday, when the court is expected to release its decision on his bid to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The 28-year-old can be named after the judgment is published on Friday, unless he gets an order from the Supreme Court preventing the move.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane at her graduation at the University of Lincoln, England.

The arguments made by his lawyer, the Crown and the media on why he should or shouldn’t be named cannot be reported.

The three Court of Appeal judges, including Court of Appeal president Justice Stephen Kos, deliberated for a matter of minutes before delivering their decision and declining to continue name suppression.

The man was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Grace.

The graduate of England’s University of Lincoln died sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018, after she went on a Tinder date with the man in Auckland's CBD.

The Crown, at trial, said the man strangled the 21-year-old for a prolonged period of time. However, the man denied murder and claimed her death was a tragic accident after the pair had rough sex.

Despite the wide-ranging suppression orders, the man has been named on social media, by the British media and by internet giant Google.

Hospitality businessman Leo Molloy has been prosecuted for naming the killer on social media.

Molloy was one of many to breach the suppression order but is the only one to be prosecuted.

Google breached the orders twice in 2019 and suspended its Google Trends emails in New Zealand.

The company apologised after it accidentally sent out an email revealing the name of the man.

Some publications in Britain thumbed their noses at the New Zealand court orders and named Grace’s killer before and after his trial.

The justice minister at the time, Andrew Little, hit out at British media, saying that if they wanted justice for Grace and her family, they should refrain from breaching the orders.

“I would just say to the British media: We are dealing with a family from their country. It is their citizen who has been lost in New Zealand to this homicide here. We want to do justice for the family,” Little said.