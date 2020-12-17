Elizabeth Zhong homicide: businesswoman surveilled by private investigator and mystery man

The Suzetta Pl property where Elizabeth Zhong was stabbed to death and stuffed in her car is no longer behind police tape nearly three weeks after her death.

Slain Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was under surveillance by debt collectors and a mystery man in a gold Toyota before she was stabbed to death and hidden in her car, Stuff understands.

Police are yet to make an arrest nearly three weeks since the embattled entrepreneur was murdered – and investigators continue to say little publicly about the progress of their enquiries.

Meanwhile, more new information has emerged on the desperate final months of Zhong, 55, as her wine and filmmaking businesses and personal finances crumbled under debts totalling well over $10million.

Her personal and corporate creditors included the Bank of New Zealand, her close business associate and film financier Fang Sun, North Shore immigration and finance company CNZF management and west Auckland property investment venture General Growth Group.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Businesswoman bankrupted two weeks after killing

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Police quiz wide network of business contacts

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Ex says he fears for safety as cops hunt killer

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: 'Clever, beautiful' businesswoman farewelled

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: legal stoush with creditors over 'major misappropriations'

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: inside the tangled life and brutal death of an Auckland businesswoman

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Body lay in boot for hours after police found car

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Neighbour describes Rolls-Royce meetings and emotional phone call over $10m debt



General Growth and Sun pursued a bankruptcy against Zhong personally, which continued after her death.

She was adjudicated bankrupt on Tuesday morning at a hearing before Associate Judge Dani Lee Gardiner at the High Court in Auckland.

Stuff understands she was under intermittent surveillance by a private investigation and debt collection firm in the months before her death.

Staff from the firm would park outside the Suzetta Pl property in Sunnyhills, east Auckland, to ensure she was home in order to serve her documents, it is understood.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

Her efforts to evade debt collectors and document-servers increased in the lead up to her death.

One of her neighbours in Suzetta Pl, Diane Gotty, said she saw a gold Toyota Camry sedan driven by a man of east Asian descent parked outside Zhong's property, appearing to watch the home in the months before she was killed.

The private investigation firm declined to offer comment but it is understood the company has no vehicles or staff matching that description.

Zhong’s ex-husband, Frank Fu, who denies any involvement in the homicide, drives a black utility vehicle.

Fu was interviewed by police for about five hours at Counties Manukau station after pulling up to the scene of her death on the evening of Saturday, November 28, after her body was found in her Land Rover around the corner that morning.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured with her dogs in 2014.

Fu was with Zhong for more than three decades after they met at university in China before emigrating to New Zealand in 1997. He was a pallbearer at her funeral.

Fu was back at the Suzetta Pl property on Thursday morning with his new partner removing some of his personal effects stored in Zhong’s garage.

Police have finished their lengthy forensic examination of Zhong's property, lifted the cordon and removed the scene guards.

Sources said Zhong, who has been described as a highly intelligent and loving person, appeared increasingly harried, desperate and depressed in the months before her death.

On October 30 she was at a hearing in the High Court at Auckland where liquidators were appointed to her company Digifilm and its shareholder company, Sunbow Limited.

The evening after the hearing, an ambulance was called to Zhong's house.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A police photographer captures an image of Elizabeth Zhong's home in the days after her death.

Another neighbour, who declined to be named, said she saw Zhong being stretchered into an ambulance on the evening of October 30.

Gotty said Zhong appeared to live alone in the lead-up to her death, though a man who was not Fu was occasionally seen there.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz | 如果您有任何与该案相关的信息, 欢迎联系华语记者 Lucy Xia lucy.xiaye@live.com Stuff承诺确保您的隐私安全

Fu maintained contact with Zhong and sometimes looked after her dog.

During the first level one lockdown, a man and a woman, who was not Zhong, resided at the $2m home, Gotty said.

Stuff has heard speculation from those who had business dealings with Zhong that whoever killed her could have fled the country before police launched their homicide inquiry.

However, police won’t say whether they believe those responsible could have left New Zealand, if this is forming part of their enquiries, or if blocks or flags have been placed on any passports.

Zhong’s Land Rover was found at 11.15am, around the time the bloody crime scene at her home was discovered, but police did not find her body in the car until that evening.

Supplied Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, who was killed in her home between Friday afternoon, November 28, and the following day, was farewelled in a small, private funeral service in Auckland

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said her body was found concealed in the boot under several items from her home.

In the interim between police finding her car, sending out a missing persons appeal and then launching a homicide inquiry, several international flights left the country.

Mei Yang, a diplomat at the Chinese Embassy, said they learned of the case through media reports then immediately contacted police and confirmed she was a New Zealand citizen.

“The case is still under investigation and if needed, we are ready to provide necessary assistance.”