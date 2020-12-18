West Auckland stabbing: Man jailed for 'callous and brutal' murder of ex-wife

Manchao Li was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife.

A man who stabbed his ex-wife in broad daylight on a West Auckland street has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder.

Zhimin Yang, also known as Jennifer Yang, came to New Zealand for a better life with Manchao Li.

On July 29, 2019, Li stabbed her to death in broad daylight while she waited for a bus in Massey.

On Friday, Justice Pheroze Jagose sentenced Li to life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years behind bars.

READ MORE:

* West Auckland stabbing: Man found guilty of murdering ex-wife

* West Auckland stabbing: Manchao Li intended to kill ex-wife, Crown says

* West Auckland stabbing: Murder accused was 'quite calm' when undergoing mental health assessment

* West Auckland stabbing: Man admits inflicting wounds but can't remember incident



He was also sentenced for breaching a protection order.

During the trial, he was described as being “obsessed” and “fixated” on revenge after a property dispute following their divorce.

The former university professor was stabbed 12 times in less than a minute with a hunting knife. Li admitted stabbing her just once would have been enough to cause her death.

Zhimin Yang's body was found on a verge and members of the public tried to keep her alive.

At trial, Li gave evidence in his own defence admitting causing her death. However, he said he never intended to kill her.

His lawyers said Li, who has been diagnosed with chronic depression, was acutely unwell at the time of the attack and his long history with mental health pointed to that.

On Friday, Yang’s son, who has permanent name suppression, appeared via video link, telling the court Li had destroyed his and his extended family's life.

Over the last two decades he and his family heard about Li’s abuse and threats and did their best to protect her.

“My life will always be filled with sorrow.”

Yang’s son said Li was always going to kill and thinks it should have been him.

“How much better it would be if I died rather than my mother...a sudden death is better than a slow death I’m feeling now.”

“I feel guilty every single day,” he said.

He said Li was a “highly committed murderer” with a detailed plan to take his mother away.

“It was a bloody, callous, cold-hearted and brutal murder.”

SUPPLIED At trial Manchao Li admitted sending threatening letters and putting dead animals in a letterbox at Zhimin Yang's sons rental property.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Nick Webby said Li should spend at least 17 years behind bars due to the murder involving calculated and lengthy planning and was not impulsive.

Webby said Li has shown no remorse for his actions.

Li interrupted the proceedings demanding he speak to the Judge.

“Mr Li, I’m not going to give you an opportunity to speak. You are to listen to me," Justice Jagose said.

Justice Jagose said Li's own evidence was “dishonest justification”.

“This (murder) was entirely driven by you despite the attempts by her, her family, and the authorities to keep her safe from you,” Justice Jagose said.

MORE TO COME

Where to get help