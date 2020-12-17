Roast Busters ringleader: 'I'm ready to face any consequences'

Joseph Parker, one of the Roast Busters ringleaders, now lives in Los Angeles, California.

A member of the alleged sex ring known as the Roast Busters says he’s ready to come back to New Zealand and face charges if he has to.

Joseph Parker, now 25, was part of the West Auckland group that came to prominence in 2013 after videos were posted online where they boasted about having sex with drunk, underage girls.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said on Wednesday that Waitematā police had received a formal complaint in relation to the group earlier this year.

“As a result of the police investigation into this complaint, charges will be filed against three men of sexual connection with a person aged 12-16,” he said.

Parker, who now lives in the United States, told Newshub on Thursday he hadn’t been contacted by New Zealand police in relation to the alleged offending, but he would come back to New Zealand if there was a warrant for his arrest.

Joseph Parker, left, and Beraiah Hales were two members of the Roast Busters group.

“I know who I am today and I'm ready to face any consequences for my actions as a youth,” Parker told Newshub.

“I'm down to take responsibility for anything I've done in the group and move forward. I’m not some fugitive that's going to hide all my life.”

Two 24-year-old men will appear in the Waitākere District Court on December 23, Sutton said, and a warrant would be sought for a third man who resides overseas.

“That person will be arrested if he returns to New Zealand,” Sutton said.

Police originally said police had been investigating the group since 2011 after girls as young as 13 had come forward to lay complaints.

However, no charges were laid at the time as there was not a reasonable chance of getting a conviction.

The Roast Busters case caused many people to protest in 2013.

In total, 35 males were assessed as “persons of interest” and five suspects were identified.

Police canvassed 110 girls as part of their investigation.

Of those, 25 girls declined to give statements but were believed to have been the victims of some form of sexual offending.

Seven girls made formal complaints to police.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.