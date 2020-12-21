Security issues highlighted following Tokoroa campground stabbing

Those involved in a recent stabbing at Tokoroa’s Glenview Holiday Park were not known to management.

The owner of a crime-stricken Tokoroa campground had only recently boosted security measures when a man was stabbed.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday morning after allegedly knifing a 55-year-old man at the South Waikato town’s Glenview Holiday Park in Sloss Road.

In June, a mother and her children also spent weeks terrorising fellow residents and staff by watching them use the toilet, throwing objects, damaging property, and hurling verbal abuse and threats. Her partner also allegedly assaulted another resident and during his arrest rammed a police car.

Owner Jin Peng, who acquired the business in August after relocating from Auckland, said those involved in the latest incident were not residents of the park and it was not known why or when they arrived.

READ MORE:

* Man rushed to hospital after Tokoroa campground stabbing

* Holiday park full of long-term tenants remained open despite years of compliance breaches

* Family kicked out of Tokoroa holiday park for bad behaviour



New visitor rules, which came into force on December 1 to make the park a “peaceful place for residents to stay”, state “all visitor(s) must leave the park before 8pm during daylight saving...or before 7pm at all other [times]”.

Peng said he had walked the campground just prior to the curfew but saw nothing untoward.

“We had only just set up the new rule. I walked around at 7pm and there were no visitors, so I don’t know when they came in,” he said.

“[I believe] it was a family problem between a husband and wife, and they should not have been here. We had never seen them before and it happen just in front of the kitchen.

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Security improvements are on the way for Tokoroa's Glenview Holiday Park following a recent stabbing.

“Lucky our cleaning staff were working, and they heard it and helped the man being stabbed.”

But with no lockable gate at the campground’s entrance, it’s easy to see how security can be breached. Peng said it would be addressed.

“We are a team, grounds people, cleaning people, and myself and we are always checking but I am thinking of getting security at nighttime too,” he said.

“At the moment I can’t lock the gate. It will need to have a swipe card so people can come in and out.

“My main concern is that all the tenants don’t have to worry about safety risks.”

Despite the incident he said he and his residents were feeling safe.

“I don’t think anyone has got scared but if people do feel uncomfortable and want to move out they can without any conditions,” he said.

“I stand up for good and if I need the help of the police I will give them a call.”

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff The South Waikato District Council is investigating several ongoing non-compliant issues at Glenview Holiday Park.

Tokoroa Senior Sergeant Murray Hamilton said a small knife was used in the incident.

“The man [was] taken to Waikato Hospital in okay condition and the woman [was] arrested and is helping us with our enquiries," he said.

“No one else was injured.”

The business has a long history of non-compliant environmental, health and safety, and building issues.

The South Waikato District Council has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.