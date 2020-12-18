Grace Millane: Family thank judges, police and New Zealanders for 'love and support'

The Millane family thanked New Zealand for their support.

The family of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane have thanked the Court of Appeal for their decision in dismissing her killer's appeal.

The 28-year-old, who now has name suppression until further court order, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Grace, 21, who was from Essex in the UK.

The graduate of England’s University of Lincoln died sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018 after she went on a Tinder date with the man in Auckland's CBD.

On Friday, Justice Stephen Kos, Justice Patricia Courtney and Justice Mark Cooper released their decision and dismissed the man’s appeal against his conviction and his sentence.

Shortly after the decision, the Millane family released a statement thanking the judges, police and also New Zealanders for their support.

They thanked Detective inspector Scott Beard, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, Detective Sergeant Tony McKenzie and Detective Toni Jordan “for their hard work, dedication and unflinching support”.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Grace Millane's father said they will return home to try to pick up the pieces of their lives. (First published November 2019)

“We would also like to thank the people of New Zealand for the love and support they have shown to Grace and our family over the last two years," the statement said.

They said Grace was a kind, fun-loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunty, cousin and friend with her whole life ahead of her.

“She was enjoying the first of what would have been a lifetime of adventures before her life was so cruelly and brutally cut short by her murderer.

“Her sense of fun, her sense of adventure, her love of travel and exploring, along with her ability to light up any room she walked into it with her generosity of spirit, are memories we as a family cherish and how we will forever remember her.

Grace Millane Grace died in December 2018.

"Although the focus will inevitably be on the outcome of today’s legal process, as a family our hearts and our love will always be with our beautiful Grace.

“Grace, you are, and will always be, our sunshine.”

Last month, Grace’s father David, died of cancer after he was diagnosed following the trial

His wife, Gillian, has also battled cancer.

After the verdict, David said the family would return home to the UK and “try and pick up the pieces” following his daughter's death.