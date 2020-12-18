Northland baby death: Whangārei woman has murder charge withdrawn

A Whāngarei woman has had a murder charge over the death of a baby boy withdrawn.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the 5-month-old baby died in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga on August 22, 2019.

The baby's father was initially charged with assault and then murder, but the murder charge against him was dropped and placed against the 32-year-old woman instead.

Simon Maude/Stuff The murder charge was formerly withdrawn in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday. (File photo)

The father, 30, was discharged without conviction after he spent a month in jail wrongly believing he killed his baby.

In the High Court in Whangārei on Friday, the charge of murder was officially withdrawn against the woman.

The Crown could not prove the woman's alleged actions led to the baby's death, Crown prosecutor Mike Smith previously told the court.

She was instead charged with assault with a weapon, four charges of ill-treatment of a child and administering cannabis to the baby.

The woman denies these new charges, and is set to go to trial in February 2021.

She has continued name suppression until the trial date.