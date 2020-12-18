High-profile sportsman on meth charges takes suppression bid to High Court

The sportsman will take his bid to keep his identity a secret to the High Court. (File photo)

A high-profile sportsman facing multiple drugs charges will take his bid to keep his identity a secret to the High Court.

The man, in his 30s, has denied possessing and importing methamphetamine in December 2019.

In November, the man applied for continued name suppression, arguing his career would suffer if he was named.

Last week, Judge Richard McIlraith declined continued name suppression saying there was no evidence publication of the man's name would affect his fair trial rights.

READ MORE:

* High-profile sportsman on meth charges says his career will suffer if he is named

* High-profile sportsman on meth charges loses name suppression, but can't be named for now



On Friday, the sportsman's lawyer, Greg Bradford confirmed to Stuff he had filed an appeal to the High Court.

The appeal will be heard early next year.

At the hearing in the Papakura District Court on November 18, the sportsman's lawyer said his client would face extreme hardship if named, as he would lose employment opportunities.

Judge McIlraith said there was no “logical connection at all” to suppress the defendant's name.

“The alleged offending in which [the defendant] is involved is serious. It involves the importation of signifiant amounts of methamphetamine into New Zealand.”

Judge McIlraith also said that while the sportsman's public profile meant there may be more publicity surrounding the charges, it did not amount to extreme hardship.

“There is nothing unusual about [the defendant's] situation,” Judge McIlraith said.

Stuff and TVNZ also opposed continued name suppression.