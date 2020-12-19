John Wharekura, one of New Zealand's youngest killers, denied parole

John Wharekura, pictured in 2003, was 16 years old when he murdered Tanya Burr.

A woman whose daughter was murdered by a teenager asking for pen and paper is glad the killer is staying behind bars.

John Michael Wharekura​ is serving a life sentence for murdering 21-year-old Tanya Burr​ in Rotorua in 2002 by stabbing her multiple times.

Wharekura was 16 when he knocked on Burr’s door, asking for pen and paper before launching his attack.

He did not know Burr and, according to a 2018 Parole Board decision, murdered her for no apparent reason.

Supplied Tanya Burr was murdered in 2002 by 16-year-old John Wharekura.

He was sentenced in 2003 to life in prison for the murder, with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years.

He was granted parole in 2018, only to be recalled the next year after issues with adhering to parole conditions and his mental health.

He remains in prison after the board declined him release after a hearing in late-November, with the board’s decision given to Stuff in December.

Tanya Burr's mother Val Burr​, who lives in Manawatū, said she was relieved Wharekura was still inside.

He “stuffed up” during his 15 months on parole.

“I don’t trust him not to hurt someone else.”

David Unwin/Stuff Val Burr is glad John Wharekura, who murdered her daughter Tanya Burr, is staying behind bars.

One bright side to his short release was him or someone close to him setting up a social media profile featuring photos of him, she said.

“At least we get to have an idea of what he looks like now as an adult.

“So many families whose relatives have been killed by teenagers have no idea what [the killers] look like when they are released.”

In the latest parole decision, the board said he was recalled after “a series of poor decisions" and medication for his mental health problems possibly not agreeing with him.

While he had a place to go when released, and community support teams there knew of his mental health issues, he had work to do before release, the board said.

He needed therapy for “grief issues”, while a psychologist found a slow reintegration into the community would be best.

Things like living in self-care units and doing work outside the wire would help with that slow reintegration, the board said.

“Given Mr Wharekura’s past failure while on parole, we think it important not that he is tested more extensively.”

He will next appear before the board in August 2021.