Former rugby player faces extradition back to New Zealand over historic rape allegation

Chris Budgen playing rugby for the British Army Rugby team at Twickenham in April 2016.

A Kiwi-born former British rugby player could be extradited back to New Zealand to face a historic rape allegation in Rotorua.

The British Home Office told Stuff that Chris Budgen appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on December 2 where he consented to his extradition to New Zealand.

According to The Mirror, Budgen has agreed to face trial over the alleged rape in Rotorua in 1991, when he was 18.

EXETER CHIEFS Chris Budgen on playing for Exeter Chiefs in 2013.

A spokesperson for the British Home Office said a Judge sent the case to the Home Secretary to decide whether to order extradition.

“The Home Secretary has two months from the date the case was sent to her in which to make her decision," they said.

David Rogers/Getty Images Chris Budgen previously played for the Exeter Chiefs. (Pictured in 2011)

The 47-year-old was born in New Zealand and served in the army here before moving to the United Kingdom in the 1990s, The Mirror reported.

The British media outlet said Budgen was a lance corporal in the Royal Welsh Regiment, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also played for the Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs and became the oldest try scorer in Premiership rugby history in 2012.

Getty Images/Getty Images The British Home Secretary has two months to make a decision on Chris Budgen’s extradition.

The Mirror reported police in New Zealand reopened the case in 2010 before charges were issued in 2017.

In February, The Mirror reported New Zealand police travelled to England in 2015 to take a DNA sample from Budgen.

New Zealand police would not comment on the matter.