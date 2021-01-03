The missing people of Piha: 25 years, six cases, no answers

Since 1992 six people have gone missing from a small area around Piha without a trace - those affected are calling for answers.

Drowning, suicide and tragic accidents – all explanations given for the disappearances of six young people who vanished from the same small corner of Auckland’s west coast. But not everyone is so convinced. Jackson Thomas reports.

On March 7, 2020, French teen Eloi Rolland went missing near Piha Beach.

He became the sixth person since 1992 to have disappeared from the same small corner of West Auckland, without a trace.

Each of them – attractive, lively and young – have never been found.

Coroners' findings and police investigations have come up with different explanations – all involving the wild sea. It’s a logical explanation when someone vanishes in this part of the world. But not everyone is buying it.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF A string of people have gone missing from the Piha area in over the last few decades. Here are their last known locations.

Piha is a popular summer destination.

It’s one of the country’s most famous beaches, and home to a small community flanked by dense native bush.

It’s isolated and people there talk. When someone goes missing, everyone has a theory.

Whispers breathe life into rumour as they’re passed through the grapevine, exchanged over a beer or shared out in the surf.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The cliffs around Piha are some of the tallest in the country.

In small communities the truth can then often get distorted - even lost.

But in these cases, there is one constant – the belief among many that “someone here knows something”.

A six month-long Stuff investigation has prompted renewed calls from family and community figures for police to re-examine all the cases “with fresh eyes”.

In isolation, the cases can be explained. But together, the eerie similarities have left unanswered questions and a community to wonder; did police get it right? Or could there perhaps be a darker side to this iconic stretch of coast.

Eloi Rolland

A dishevelled and torn missing person's banner for Eloi Rolland still blows in the wind at Titirangi roundabout.

It’s faded now, some nine months on, and hangs at the mouth of Scenic Drive – West Auckland’s gateway to the Waitākere Ranges and coastal communities such as Piha.

That’s where Rolland was heading.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A banner for missing French teen Eloi Rolland sits by Titirangi's town centre.

Cell phone data puts him in the vicinity of Piha Rd and Scenic Dr at 9.18am on the morning of his disappearance, on March 7.

After an “exhaustive” land search spanning more than 1600 hours, police suspended the physical search for Rolland in May, pending new information.

No-one has since come forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said there had been no significant updates, but police continue to be in regular contact with Rolland's family in France.

His parents, Thierry and Catherine, say they have not given up hope.

“It will be very difficult this year as we are a very close family and not being able to see our son physically is going to be hard on all our family,” they said in a statement.

Laurence Wu

A year earlier, almost to the day, was the last time anyone saw Laurence Wu, 22.

Wu was last seen at about 1.40pm on March 10, at St Lukes Liquor Centre, before his car was found in Piha. His phone was also last used there.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A missing person sign of Guoquan (Laurence) Wu outside Laurence's cousin’s home. Wu went missing on March 10.

The family, in February 2019, offered a $200,000 reward for any information that led to their son being found.

Ultimately, police called off the search for Wu too, and his case was referred to the coroner.

Again, no trace of Wu has ever been found.

Kim Bambus and Cherie Vousden

About 1km up the Piha hill, at the end of a long and twisting Log Race Rd, is the Mercer Bay Loop car park.

There, in 2017, is where Kim Bambus went missing. Five years earlier Cherie Vousden vanished from the same area.

Supplied Kim Bambus’ car was found at the car park at the top of the Mercer Bay Loop track.

Both their cars were discovered in the car park at the start of the trail.

Bambus’ keys were in the ignition, Vousden’s left with the windows down, and in both cases personal belongings and shopping bags had been inside the vehicles.

Documents from a scene examination, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, revealed that in one of the vehicles, the passenger seat visor was left down.

The vanity mirror had swipe marks on it indicating it had been recently cleaned.

It’s presumed, in Vousden’s case at least, that the 42-year-old mother accidentally fell from the Mercer cliffs that tower 240m above the wild surf.

She was last seen by a group of tourists walking along the track with a bottle of wine in hand – not unusual, her family said, towards the point she would often go to clear her head.

The group watched as she disappeared around the corner – the last time anyone saw the single mother again.

Piha surf lifesavers prepare to go in search of a woman missing after her car was found at the start of the Mercer Bay loop track at Piha on Auckland's West Coast.

Both women were known to frequent the loop track, which takes about 20 minutes to complete.

Neither made it back to their vehicles. Both lives have been ruled to have been claimed by the unforgiving cliffs of Mercer.

Only when standing atop of the cliffs can you truly understand how intimidating and overwhelming a force of nature it is.

They are the highest coastal ridges in New Zealand, at points as high as 240m above the rough sea below – higher than the Sky Tower’s iconic Sky Deck.

It’s a natural fortress, and a site where an old Māori pā once stood.

Naturally etched into the cliff face is the unmistakable face of a Māori woman.

She was Hinerangi, as the plaque at the top of the cliffs explains, in Māori myth, the beautiful only daughter of a local chief.

She too, vanished. It was said a rogue wave one day smashed up onto the cliffs, and swept away her lover.

After weeks of grieving, looking out across the ocean, she disappeared and the cliff face took her image.

Quentin Godwin

In May 1992, Quentin Goodwin left a note at home indicating he was going to Piha to end his life.

But he returned home, reporting to the driver who ferried him from Piha that he had second thoughts.

Five days later, he vanished, never to be seen again.

Supplied Photos of Iraena Asher, who went missing at Piha.

Iraena Asher

It’s nearly impossible to find a local who accepts the coroner's findings in any of Piha’s missing persons’ cases.

Iraena Asher was one of the country’s most high-profile vanishings, and one that still baffles those who lived through it.

Asher is presumed dead, with Coroner Peter Ryan finding she accidentally drowned after an evening of drinking, drugs, and distressing calls to police pleading for help in October 2004.

Supplied A transcript of a phone call between police and Iraena Asher.

The last two people to see the missing model alive were walking their dog at 1.30am, and say they watched her walk naked into the darkness towards the south end of the beach.

Like the others, she was never seen again.

But this year, new research emerged supporting what many people, such as Duncan Clarke, have been adamant about for over a decade now – that these people never went into the water at all.

Clarke has been a lifeguard out at Piha for over 30 years.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Veteran Surf Lifesaver Duncan Clarke has patrolled the Piha coast for more than 30 years.

He’s more or less seen it all and, has dragged multiple bodies out of the unforgiving swells in his time.

It’s never a good day on the job, but at Piha, it happens.

Bodies partially decomposed, scratched or maimed from the rocks – even some that have been picked apart by sharks.

Despite exhaustive efforts across multiple police and volunteer agencies, they have never found a trace of Asher, Vousden, Bambus, Wu, or Rolland.

So were the police looking in the right places?

Clarke recalls the days and weeks that followed Asher’s disappearance as “miserable”, and explains how the conditions that fateful night simply did not lend themselves to her being swept away.

“The conditions that night were atrocious. On-shore, 20 knot winds, possibly some of the worst conditions you could have out here.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Clarke said there are some circumstances where a person could go missing without a trace.

“At least 3-4m swells all breaking right on the shore, south-west winds, it was cold. Bitterly cold.

“In my experience, immediately I felt it was more likely that if someone had gone in the water and drowned they would have been swept back up onto the shore. One hundred per cent.

“I was expecting her to be found coastal, in the wider Piha area, absolutely.

“It’s not uncommon for a body to go under for three to seven days, until the gases start to build up through decomposition etc, and then they will float up again closer to Bethells [Beach].”

As Clarke and his team continued to scour the coast, and days turned to weeks, his heart went out to the Asher family.

“There's a hope for closure then, for the family, that we can get their daughter or sister back,” he says.

“When we get past that period you really start to feel for them, and even more so when the rumour mill kicks into overdrive.

“It's a funny little community and a lot of people have a lot of stories about what happened based on what they want to believe.

“I personally don't know what happened to her, I can only hope that we did our job to the best of our ability with Search and Rescue [teams] and that ultimately, she didn't go in the water that day.

“If she had [gone in the water], we would have found her.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Sir Bob Harvey has never accepted that people have gone missing without a trace off the cliffs at Mercer Bay Loop.

Former Waitākere City Mayor and West Auckland native Sir Bob Harvey has been obsessed with the missing people of Piha for over a decade.

He too, is convinced Asher never went into the surf that day – and fears something far more sinister is afoot in the other cases.

“I never thought she went in the water, not for one second.

“I just couldn't see her getting out through that surf firstly, but the more I spoke to people and got the full story of that evening, I was even more convinced she never went in [the water].”

Harvey believes Asher was cold, distressed and disorientated. She would want to seek warmth and security, not the bitter chill of the south Piha surf.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sir Bob Harvey said he believes there is no way these people could make it to the bottom of the cliffs without leaving a trace.

“It never made sense to me, the notion that she would, or even could, wade out into that surf.

“So then, where is Iraena Asher? It's a mystery, but I don't believe in people vanishing without a trace.”

A surf lifesaver for more than 64 years now along the west coast, Harvey has pulled many bodies from the depths.

“It’s never pleasant, especially after a few days or a week, but bodies turn up. We find something, always.

“I have researched this, I have thought hard on this, and I believe these women, these young men and indeed Asher, were abducted,” he said.

“I believe Asher to be separate, possibly struck by a vehicle even accidentally and disposed of, not at Piha.

“But in our other cases, they’re linked. I absolutely believe that.”

If someone goes into the water at Piha/Mercer Bay and drowns, the overwhelming odds point to them being found at one of three locations; the northernmost end of Piha, Bethells Beach, or the Kaipara Harbour, within three to 10 days.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sir Bob Harvey has been trying to find answers to what happened to these people for many years.

Earlier this year, in a world-first, research out of the University of Auckland shed light on how often drowning victims were recovered – and where they ultimately end up.

It found that of the 219 drownings across New Zealand, between 2008 and 2017, more than half – 58 per cent – of the bodies were recovered within just 24 hours.

The majority of those were found at the same location.

Seven per cent were found within 1km of where they were reported missing, 13 per cent between 1-5km away and nine per cent were found more than 5km away.

Just nine per cent were never seen again.

And at Piha, that number was even lower. Between 2003-2020, Piha lifeguards have made more than 1588 water rescues.

There was only one death during that period where a body was not recovered.

Off the edge of the world

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Rachel Vousden doesn't accept the coroner's findings and wants the police to re-open the investigation into her sister-in-law's disappearance.

So if a person was to jump, or fall from Mercer Bay cliffs, as Chief Coroner Neil MacLean ruled as the cause of death in Vousden’s case, why was no trace of them found?

The coroner came to the conclusion Vousden had, in her presumed intoxicated state, hopped the barrier, walked to the cliff’s edge and accidentally fallen to her death.

No evidence was found to indicate foul play or involvement of any other person.

A broken bottle of wine was the only object of interest found in the search, but it could not be linked to the bottle Vousden was seen with earlier, the coroner ruled.

All the circumstances pointed to Vousden falling, and being swept away by the sea.

But that’s a conclusion rejected by Harvey, Clarke and the Vousden family.

Her sister-in-law Rachel Vousden says: “Once is a tragic accident. But when you have this many missing people who not only all look the same but who have all disappeared in the same area without a trace? No way?

“There would be a trace of them on the cliffs – nobody is jumping out that far and clearing the rocks. Nobody.”

Just three days before Christmas, Rachel and the rest of the Vousden family were in Whangārei for the holidays, when they received the call that Cherie was missing.

Rachel stayed with her children while her then-husband, Cherie’s brother, returned to Auckland to join the search.

As each day went past, it got harder and harder to put on a brave face, she says.

“The fact that we were finding nothing, and every body was thinking Cherie had gone there to commit suicide. It made my stomach turn because I knew Cherie. She would never leave her daughter. Never.

“I started thinking along the lines of 'someone knows something, someone has taken her'. The more I have looked into the more I absolutely believe that.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People around the Piha community all have their own theories about what happened to the people who have gone missing.

“I didn't have the backbone back then to stand up and speak like I do now, eight years on.

“It’s no criticism of police at the time because they were searching, but when you compare it to the Asher case, Kim [Bambus] or even young Eloi, Cherie’s was old news pretty quickly.”

Rachel and Cherie had kids six weeks apart. They were close, and returning to the sight of her beloved friend’s apparent accident eight years on only further solidified her belief in what really happened that day.

“What happened to her, it's not right, it's dodgy.

“Someone out here has a type. And when you put them [the missing persons’ cases] all next to each other it's an exact type.

“Even Eloi is very similar. Bone structure, eyes etc.

“The timing in between is what I want investigated. Who was possibly in jail or away during that period of time between the cases, that is a local?

“The clues might be sitting there, they just haven't been picked up yet.

“Cherie is not in that water because we would've found her.”

To this day, Clarke sums up Vousden’s disappearance in one word: Bizarre.

Clarke has seen plenty of people fall from Lion Rock.

He describes the “trail of tragedy” they leave down the rock face: Bits of clothing, a cell phone, a shoe, blood.

“To find nothing in both the Vousden and Bambus cases. Yeah, bizarre,” he says.

Harvey is even more steadfast in his position that it’s not the water nor the cliffs that hold the answers.

“Come on, these are not the cliffs of Acapulco – these [cliffs] slope outwards,” he says.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Family of those who have gone missing around the Piha area are calling for the cases to be re-opened.

“They are fiercely cruel for a body falling off the top. If these woman did jump or fall, they would not make it any further than 20-30m down before making an impact.

“Police, again, did a great job searching in both cases, but found nothing - because there was nothing to find.

“Like our two young men closer towards the beach, like the Asher case, the coroner needs to revisit this.

“I believe there is a serial killer on the Piha route, and he’s operating on the loop track and Piha.

“The families of these victims - because that’s what they are, victims - deserve closure.

“And I believe a cross-examination of all the cases together could provide just that. Somebody here [Piha] knows something, of that I am sure.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Rolland’s parents too, who pleaded with police not to suspend the search for their son, and to examine his case next to the other missing persons files.

A statement from the family said: “I believe if they did still keep this case open and look at the other similar cases of the people that have gone missing from Piha, we might be able to find something they missed.

Abigail Dougherty A teenager’s t-shirt was found in Karekare bush, in the search for Eloi Jean Rolland.

“We truly hope he is okay and hope he will come home soon.”

In a statement addressing the calls for the cases to be reopened, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said no two missing persons cases were alike.

The focus was always on finding answers for the families of the missing people, but unfortunately it was not always possible, he said.

“Police deal with over 9000 cases a year of people being reported missing.

“In the search for Eloi Rolland for example, police carried out an exhaustive land search of the Waitākere Ranges involving more than 1600 hours of searching over a two-month period.

“In each other case, once all possible lines of enquiry have been exhausted and no further information is received about the missing person, the matter will be referred to the coroner who will ultimately make a ruling on the fate of the missing person based on information that is available.

“Should any new information be received on any missing person case, we will assess that information and determine whether any further action or enquiry is required.”

To re-open a coronial inquiry requires a written request to the Solicitor-General, a Crown Counsel spokesperson said.

The files are then reviews a recommendation is made for the Solicitor-General to consider.

“We’re unable to disclose to you whether any of the family members of the missing people in question have made such requests.”

Despite initially expressing interest, both the Bambus and Asher families declined to comment as part of this story, as they continue to live with the hurt of unanswered questions.