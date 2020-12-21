Police feared for their lives while being shot at during pursuit in Northland

Police officers feared for their lives and worried they might have to shoot an offender, who was firing shots at them during a late-night pursuit in Whangārei.

Jefferey Cassidy, 23, earlier admitted twice shooting at police during the pursuit on September 2, that had central residents cowering in their properties.

In the Whangārei District Court on Monday, Judge John McDonald sentenced Cassidy to seven years in prison, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Denise Piper/Stuff Jefferey Cassidy admitted shooting at police while trying to escape a pursuit in Whangārei.

The judge said the impacts on the three officers who were shot at was huge, including one constable who went through police college with Constable Matthew Hunt, the officer shot dead in Auckland on June 19.

“In no way should the effects on the victims be downplayed because they’re members of the New Zealand police,” Judge McDonald said to Cassidy, also known as Cassidy-Adams.

Another officer whose car was hit, police dog handler Senior Constable Peter Kinane, feared he would have to shoot back at Cassidy to get him to stop.

New Zealand Police Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 19 and farewelled at Eden Park on July 9. His death was on the mind of one of the officers shot by Cassidy.

“He was really concerned that he might have to point his firearm at you and kill you,” the judge said.

The fact Cassidy had no real reason to desperately get away from police – no drugs or body in the car – made the shooting even more of a mystery to Kinane.

Judge McDonald said Cassidy’s sentence needed to deter others from shooting at police, with them happening on a more regular basis in Northland.

On December 11, police were allegedly shot at while investigating a kidnapping and assault. On December 1 a police dog was shot by an offender who was then shot three times by police, and police were also allegedly shot at during an early-morning pursuit on November 17.

Police are also still looking for the offenders who randomly shot at a lone officer, damaging her windscreen, at Puketona Junction, near Kerikeri, on October 27. The incident is believed to be related to a kidnapping in the area the night before.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Two men allegedly got out and started firing shots at a police car on October 27 near Kerikeri, shattering her windscreen.

Offender popped out of window to take aim

The court heard how Cassidy drunk about 27 cans of seven per cent alcohol mixes as he drove around Whangārei on September 2.

He was clocked speeding by two officers in a marked car at about 11.30pm, who pursued with their red and blue lights flashing.

Along Kamo Rd, Cassidy fired his sawn-off .303 rifle at the car, causing the unarmed officers to abandon the chase.

But other police officers picked up his vehicle and continued to pursue him as he drove through the central business area, through Onerahi and back.

On Riverside Dr, Cassidy’s car was spiked, causing the car’s tyres to slowly deflate.

Senior Constable Peter Kinane said he twice watched Cassidy lean out of his car window, take aim and fire as he pursued about 30m behind.

“The driver came out through the driver’s window, pushed himself out, took aim, pulled the trigger. There was a huge muzzle blast that came out of the barrel – it was a bit of a shock,” Kinane said.

Cassidy denied deliberately firing at police – despite hitting Kinane’s headlight – instead saying he fired off warning shots to get police off his back, holding the gun with one hand without looking.

But, in a disputed facts hearing at the Whangārei District Court earlier on Monday, Judge McDonald decided it would not have been possible to fire the .303 sawn-off rifle multiple times with one hand.

Kinane said Cassidy twice more attempted to shoot at him, both in the same manner, but the gun jammed and he could not get it to work again.

The pursuit ended when Cassidy’s car deteriorated from the police spiking and the car came to a stop near Otaika Road. He was arrested without further incident.

A second man was also arrested but denies the charges against him.

The full list of charges against Cassidy are driving with excess breath alcohol, failing to stop, driving dangerously and twice using a firearm against police.