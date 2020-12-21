Corrections wins bid to stop Stuff journalist interviewing Phillip John Smith

The Department of Corrections has successfully won its bid to prevent a former Stuff journalist from interviewing convicted murderer, sex offender and former fugitive Phillip John Smith.

Corrections appealed against a High Court justice’s decision ordering it to reconsider the decision to limit Smith to an interview conducted by written correspondence.

However, Smith argued that was against his right to freedom of expression.

The Court of Appeal released its decision on Monday, ruling in Corrections’ favour.

READ MORE:

* Corrections fights Stuff media interview with killer Phillip John Smith

* Phillip John Smith back in court in quest for media interview

* Killer, child sex offender Phillip Smith wins review of young visitors decision

* Murderer Phillip John Smith wins right to have media interview



At the hearing early in December, Smith appeared by video link from prison to argue his own case for the interview request to be reconsidered.

Smith’s life imprisonment was imposed in 1996. He has been considered for parole several times since 2009, but so far parole has been declined.

Phillip John Smith argued for his freedom of expression.

Smith’s case to be released was harmed when he absconded while on leave from prison in 2014, and reached Brazil before being recaptured and returned to New Zealand.

The Department of Corrections refused the request of Stuff journalist Harrison Christian to interview Smith in November 2017.

Christian wanted to interview Smith about his “legal claim that his human rights are being breached by keeping him in the high security wing of the prison”.

Smith’s application to review that decision resulted in Corrections agreeing to reconsider it.

Christian told Corrections the topics he wanted to talk to Smith about, and sought permission for photographs.

Again the request was declined. Victims of Smith’s crimes were strongly opposed to an interview and the Corrections decision-maker thought it could raise Smith’s profile in the prison and increase the risk to Smith’s personal safety.

But Smith could still communicate with the journalist in writing, Corrections said.

Smith challenged the decision in the High Court.

SUPPLIED The Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the Department of Corrections.

The High Court judge rejected the reasoning that an article based on a written exchange with Smith would have less impact on the victims, and that publication of an article based on an expanded form of interview with Smith would put at risk his personal safety.

The judge accepted Smith’s victims might be distressed by seeing him in the media again, but that wasn’t enough by itself to completely displace Smith’s right to freedom of expression. However, it would have been reasonable to impose a condition that Smith not talk about his victims or his offending.

At the Court of Appeal, Corrections lawyer Austin Powell said the interests of the victims were not just affected by a discussion of the offending, but the fact of an interview taking place at all.

Requests to interview prisoners were becoming more common and sometimes they could be dismissed as prurient curiosity or morbid fascination, he said.

What was being sought with Smith could be called a “celebrity prisoner interview”.

In response, Smith said freedom of expression had a very high value in a free and democratic society. It was a balancing exercise to uphold the right and recognise the interests of the victims.

The limitation on his freedom of expression needed to be justified, Smith said.

Concerns for victims could be addressed by imposing conditions, he said.

In Monday’s judgment, the Court of Appeal said Corrections was entitled to conclude that there were no conditions that would “adequately address the concerns”.

In the circumstances, his refusal to approve the interview was not a disproportionate limit on Smith’s right to freedom of expression.