Dilworth School: Five men accused of sexual abuse face 33 new charges

Ian Robert Wilson appears at the Auckland District Court where he admitted new charges related to historical child sex offending.

The former deputy headmaster of Dilworth School has admitted a further five charges of historical sexual offending against boys.

Ian Robert Wilson, a 69-year-old from Maraetai, had previously admitted inducing a boy to do an indecent act and on 12 separate occasions doing an indecent act on another boy.

On Tuesday, Wilson pleaded guilty through his lawyer Steve Cullen to a further five charges of doing an indecent assault on a boy.

Judge Josephine Bouchier remanded him on bail. Wilson is due to be sentenced in March.

David White/Stuff Dilworth's former chaplin, Ross Douglas Browne, appears at the Auckland DIstrict Court on historical child sex abuse charges

Dilworth’s former chaplain, Ross Douglas Browne, lives in Ellerslie. He has previously denied three charges of indecently assaulting a boy and one of inducing a boy to commit an indecent act.

The charges relate to two complainants and the alleged offending happened in the 1990s and 2002, while Browne was a chaplain at the school.

He now faces 11 additional charges of indecent assault against boys and entered pleas of not guilty through his lawyer Kat Hamblin.

He has been released on bail and is due in the High Court in Auckland in January.

David White/Stuff Rex McIntosh outside the Auckland District Court

Former Dilworth teacher and housemaster Rex McIntosh is 69 years-old and initially faced three charges of indecent assault.

As well as teaching at Dilworth, McIntosh also taught at Ruawai College for 16 years and was recently a relief teacher at Pakuranga, St Kents, Ormiston Senior and Botany Downs colleges.

He now faces a further four charges of indecent assault.

His lawyer Nicholas Wintour entered not guilty pleas on behalf of McIntosh.

McIntosh was released on bail and is due back in the High Court in Auckland in January.

Two other men with name suppression also appeared in court where not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.

They too have been remanded on bail and are due next in the High Court in Auckland in January.

In total, the five men face an additional 33 charges.

The new charges were laid after a further 80 more complainants approached investigators attached to Operation Beverly.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said since September, over 80 additional complainants had been identified and all complaints were being investigated.

The new charges include indecency with boys under 16, inducing a boy under 12 to do an indecent act, indecency with a boy under 12, unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12 and indecent assault.

Baber clarified that the drug charges related to alleged offending by one defendant and did not occur at Dilworth School, or involve students from the school.

“This defendant was not employed by Dilworth School during the time of this particular alleged offending.

As matters remain before the court, police are unable to comment further.”

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz