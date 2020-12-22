Grace Millane: Top detective urges any possible further victims to come forward

The top detective who led the Grace Millane murder investigation says if there are any other possible victims of Jesse Kempson they should come forward and talk to police.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke to Stuff on Tuesday after Jesse Shane Kempson was finally named as the man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane.

The Supreme Court also granted media permission to report Kempson has since been convicted of raping a woman in a motel room – an incident that happened just months before he met Grace.

And in October, Kempson was also found guilty of seriously assaulting and sexually violating a former girlfriend.

Kempson is seeking leave to appeal his murder conviction to the Supreme Court and is appealing his other two convictions at the Court of Appeal.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at various court appearances, including after first being charged with murdering Grace Millane.

After Kempson's sentencing, Beard told Stuff he never had any doubt they’d catch the killer.

On Tuesday, the detective inspector who led all three investigations told Stuff CCTV and phone technology was key to tracking him down.

He said it had been a “really tough" two years for the Millane family - from Gillian Millane's breast cancer diagnosis, Grace's disappearance and murder and then David Millane's death last month.

LAWRENCE SMITH and JASON DORDAY/STUFF Detective Inspector Scott Beard tells Stuff's Catrin Owen how police caught Grace Millane's murderer. (First published February 2020)

Beard said he spoke to Gillian Millane and said they knew at some stage Kempson’s name would be out there despite not wanting his name connected to Grace.

“His name is irrelevant to the fact he murdered Grace, but he’s also killed David who died from a broken heart,” Beard said.

“It’s finished now, but they’ll never have Grace back,” Beard said.

The two other victims of Kempson’s sexual and violent offending met with the Millanes while they were in New Zealand for the trial, Beard said.

“That support from the Millanes has given them the strength to take some control back.”

Beard said while dating apps work fine the majority of the time, adults still need to be educated on "stranger danger”.

Supplied Grace Millane with her family on her graduation day at Lincoln University, England.

He said “tragically” what happened to Kempson’s victims were three examples of when dating apps don't work.

Beard said it was only a matter of time before Kempson's actions would cause someone’s death.

“If it was not Grace...it was only a matter of time.”

He said the police and the media got a true insight into Kempson's character throughout the three trials and urged any other potential victims to get in touch with police.

“If there are other victims who’ve had an association [with Kempson], come to us, speak to us,” Beard said.

The detective inspector said it was also about the ongoing welfare of any other potential victims and if they come to the police they can talk about next steps.

Beard also wanted to thank the New Zealand public and those globally for their love and support over the last two years.

“Apart from one person, I’m sure the New Zealand public can’t help but feel for the Millane family.”

