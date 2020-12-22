Three arrests made after police officer was shot at, man kidnapped in Far North

The police armed offenders squad conducts an operation near Matauri Bay, north of Kerikeri, following the kidnapping.

Three people have been arrested in relation to a “violent” kidnapping and a shooting at a female police officer in the Far North in October.

The first incident took place on October 26 when a man was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on State Highway 10 near Waipapa.

During an appeal for information, police said the man was forced into the boot of his own car and shot at when he ran away, “absolutely terrified”.

Before he got away, the man was driven to an ATM in Kerikeri where he was forced to give his PIN and his bank account was drained, police said.

The second incident, which was allegedly linked, occurred around 4am on October 27 when a car pulled out in front of a police officer and stopped in the middle on the road on SH11, near the intersection with SH10.

Before the female officer could get out of her patrol car, two men exited their vehicle and shot at the officer’s car, police said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied The female officer got away unharmed, but bullets hit the car’s windscreen.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston said police had carried out search warrants in Northland, Auckland, Tokoroa and Te Awamutu over the past two days.

“As a result of these warrants, police [have] recovered a number of firearms and has now jointly charged three males, who are all members of the Rebels gang.”

A 44-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a police officer, and participating in an organised crime group.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the same and will appear in Tokoroa District Court on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court on Tuesday on unrelated drugs and firearms charges and will appear in court on the same charges as the other two in the near future.

Johnston said police were determined to hold those allegedly responsible for the “senseless and violent crime” to account.

“We hope today’s arrests provide both victims with some degree of comfort and reassurance.”